Derek Carr’s Attempt to Hurdle a Defender Resulted in a Game-Ending Injury
Derek Carr went all out to try and dive for a first down, and immediately regretted it.
With 4:06 left in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Saints leading the New York Giants 14-11 and facing a second-and-10, Carr did something he probably shouldn't have. After taking a snap, he rushed around the right side, he attempted to jump over a defender for a first down. It didn't end well.
Carr came down hard on his left arm, wound up short of the line to gain and then had to leave the game with an injury. A look at the play is below.
That's not great.
Jake Haener replaced Carr at quarterback and the Saints failed to get the first down and had to punt it away. On New Orleans' next possession, Haener's squad went three-and-out.
The Saints wound up winning 14-11 and improve to 5-8 on the season, but they could be without their starting quarterback moving forward.
Update: The Saints fear Carr has suffered a fracture to his left hand.