Derrick Henry Delivers a Definitive Statement on His Future in Baltimore
As the Baltimore Ravens decide what they plan to do with Derrick Henry, who is under contract with the team through the 2025 season, Henry himself has made clear where he stands.
"I want to retire a Raven," he told The Athletic's Dianna Russini ahead of Thursday night's NFL Honors.
Well, that's as definitive of a statement as it gets.
Henry signed a two-year contract with Baltimore last offseason after breaking from the Tennessee Titans, with whom he had spent eight seasons. It proved an excellent decision by the Ravens' front office—the team's offense was on fire in 2024, having led the league in net total yards for the regular season, and Henry, who gelled wonderfully with quarterback Lamar Jackson, was a huge part of that.
He posted the second-most rushing yards in the league in 2024, just behind Saquon Barkley, and was second in carries with 325. At 31 years old, you could argue whether he has much else left in him. But if last season is any indication, he certainly does. And he'll prove crucial to the Ravens' Super Bowl ambitions in 2025.