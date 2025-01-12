Derrick Henry's Devastating Stiff-Arm on Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Left Fans in Awe
The Baltimore Ravens marched 95 yards down field on their first possession to open the scoring in the wild-card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers. No play during the touchdown drive was more impressive than a 34-yard rush from star running back Derrick Henry, which included a breathtaking stiff-arm.
Henry broke free after receiving a direct snap and was a one-man wrecking ball as he churned his legs down field. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had no choice but to try to bring Henry down with an open field tackle. He walked away worse for the wear after ending up on the receiving end of a massive stiff-arm from Henry.
That almost looked like more of a forceful slap than a stiff-arm. Either way, Fitzpatrick was surely feeling a little sore after getting barreled over by the 247-pound running back. Still, his efforts were enough to slow down Henry and allow Donte Jackson to make the tackle.
Fans could barely believe the nasty stiff-arm Henry put on Fitzpatrick, and they had plenty to say on social media in the aftermath.