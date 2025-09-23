Derrick Henry Made Crucial Block to Save Lamar Jackson on Ravens' Game-Tying TD
The Ravens evened the score against the Lions just a few minutes before halftime on Monday Night Football, as Lamar Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman on a three-yard touchdown pass.
That score may not have been possible if it weren't for some extra effort from Derrick Henry. Henry had been stuffed at the goal line earlier in the game, and didn't have his number called in this and-goal situation, but he was ready to deliver a critical block on Aidan Hutchinson in order to prevent Jackson from getting blown up from the blindside.
Jackson faked a handoff to Henry, who was running right. He looked up just in time to see Hutchinson barreling in on his quarterback, and dove backwards to get in his way. That extra split second he bought Jackson was enough for the MVP candidate to find his target in the end zone and avoid taking a big hit.
A great, heads-up moment from Henry, who detected that his quarterback was in trouble after Baltimore's offensive line failed to stop Hutchinson in the trenches. He threw his body in front of the star edge rusher without committing a foul, playing a key role in the Ravens' late second-quarter touchdown.