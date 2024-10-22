SI

Derrick Henry Roasted Himself for Not Scoring Touchdown on 81-Yard Run

Henry, who rushed for 169 yards on Monday night, broke loose for an 81-yard run in the third quarter but was tackled shy of the end zone.

Tim Capurso

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter of Monday night's win at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and hauled in a receiving touchdown, but it was the touchdown that the hulking halfback didn't score that was on his mind after Monday's 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Like a runaway freight train, Henry got to the second level of the Buccaneers' run defense and broke loose in the third quarter for an 81-yard run. For all intents and purposes, he was gone.

But Tampa Bay cornerback Zyon McCollum was able to run Henry down and tackle him at the Buccaneers' 11-yard line, saving a touchdown.

After the game, Henry took to X (formerly Twitter) and poked fun at himself for not scoring a touchdown on that play.

What's ironic—and makes the tweet even funnier—is that Henry on the 81-yard scamper reached a top speed of 21.72 MPH, the third-fastest mark of his career.

Henry, 30, leads the NFL in rushing yards (873) and rushing touchdowns (8), and has had a league-high 13 runs of 20 yards or more in seven games played this season.

Baltimore has now won five straight games entering a Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

