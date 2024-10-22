Derrick Henry Roasted Himself for Not Scoring Touchdown on 81-Yard Run
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and hauled in a receiving touchdown, but it was the touchdown that the hulking halfback didn't score that was on his mind after Monday's 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Like a runaway freight train, Henry got to the second level of the Buccaneers' run defense and broke loose in the third quarter for an 81-yard run. For all intents and purposes, he was gone.
But Tampa Bay cornerback Zyon McCollum was able to run Henry down and tackle him at the Buccaneers' 11-yard line, saving a touchdown.
After the game, Henry took to X (formerly Twitter) and poked fun at himself for not scoring a touchdown on that play.
What's ironic—and makes the tweet even funnier—is that Henry on the 81-yard scamper reached a top speed of 21.72 MPH, the third-fastest mark of his career.
Henry, 30, leads the NFL in rushing yards (873) and rushing touchdowns (8), and has had a league-high 13 runs of 20 yards or more in seven games played this season.
Baltimore has now won five straight games entering a Week 8 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.