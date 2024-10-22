Derrick Henry reached a top speed of 21.72 MPH on his 81-yard run, the 5th-fastest speed by a ball carrier this season and the 3rd-fastest of Henry's career.



Zyon McCollum hit 21.85 MPH in pursuit of Henry to save a touchdown on the play.#BALvsTB | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/RB2Vpf0bNS