Deshaun Watson, Browns Agree to Restructure QB's Lucrative Contract
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly adjusted quarterback Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that the Browns agreed to terms with Watson to ease their looming salary cap issues. According to Tom Pelissero, the adjustment to Watson's contract doesn't impact his $73 million salary cap hit for the 2025 campaign, but it does allow Cleveland to spread the cap hit at the end of his contract.
This move also signals that Watson will likely be on the Browns' roster next season—and potentially 2026 as well.
Per Pelissero, the new deal allows the Browns to spread the dead cap hit over two years instead of taking it all in 2027 if Watson remains in Cleveland through 2026.
Watson is currently set to hit free agency after the 2026 season. He has two years remaining on the fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million that he signed with the Browns in 2022, and he is set to take up $72.9 million against the salary cap in each of the next two years.
Watson is in the midst of recovery after tearing his Achilles in Week 7. In seven games this season, Watson led the Browns to just one win and registered a 79.0 passer rating while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Browns have turned to backup quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Watson's absence. Winston is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while Thompson-Robinson is signed through the 2026 campaign.