SI

Deshaun Watson, Browns Agree to Restructure QB's Lucrative Contract

This move hints at Cleveland's plans under center next year and beyond.

Tom Dierberger

Watson registered a 79.0 passer rating in seven games this season.
Watson registered a 79.0 passer rating in seven games this season. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly adjusted quarterback Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed contract.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing sources, that the Browns agreed to terms with Watson to ease their looming salary cap issues. According to Tom Pelissero, the adjustment to Watson's contract doesn't impact his $73 million salary cap hit for the 2025 campaign, but it does allow Cleveland to spread the cap hit at the end of his contract.

This move also signals that Watson will likely be on the Browns' roster next season—and potentially 2026 as well.

Per Pelissero, the new deal allows the Browns to spread the dead cap hit over two years instead of taking it all in 2027 if Watson remains in Cleveland through 2026.

Watson is currently set to hit free agency after the 2026 season. He has two years remaining on the fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $230 million that he signed with the Browns in 2022, and he is set to take up $72.9 million against the salary cap in each of the next two years.

Watson is in the midst of recovery after tearing his Achilles in Week 7. In seven games this season, Watson led the Browns to just one win and registered a 79.0 passer rating while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Browns have turned to backup quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Watson's absence. Winston is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, while Thompson-Robinson is signed through the 2026 campaign.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL