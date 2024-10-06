SI

Deshaun Watson, Kevin Stefanski Yell at Each Other As Browns Fall Apart

Ryan Phillips

Watson and Stefanski weren't on the same page all day.
Deshaun Watson and Kevin Stefanski had a bad day at the office, as did all of the Cleveland Browns.

During Sunday's beatdown loss at the hands of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders, Watson and Stefanski could be seen yelling at each other on several occasions. Things boiled over early in the second quarter during a red zone trip.

Cleveland was trailing 24-3 and had a goal-to-go series from Washington's 2-yard line. After a false start moved them back five yards, they were forced to burn a timeout when Watson apparently didn't get the play in time from the sideline. He yelled at Stefanski after burning the timeout.

Watson was sacked on the next play and then threw two incompletions. Cleveland faced a fourth-and-goal from Washington's 8-yard line. Stefanski clearly wanted to go for it, as a field goal wouldn't have really helped his team. With about 18 seconds left on the play clock, Watson began walking off the field, giving up on the play. Stefanski couldn't believe what he was seeing.

The sequence is below.

Things are not good in Cleveland.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

