DeVonta Smith Drops Cold Line About Eagles Haters During 'SportsCenter'
The Eagles did not play their most explosive offense game on Monday night against the Packers but they were still able to escape Green Bay with a 10-7 victory that keeps them atop the NFC table. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith provided his team's sole touchdown of the game by hauling in a 36-yard catch in the end zone to extend Philadelphia's lead early in the fourth quarter,
These heroics earned him a live interview with Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after the game, where he was asked about all the chatter that surrounds the Eagles.
Smith had an ice-cold response to the noise.
"If you ain't got haters you ain't doing something right," he said.
Philadelphia has obviously had enough recent success to make them one of the premier teams in football. They also have a cast of characters led by a head coach who marches to the beat of his own drum. It makes all the sense in the world that they've become a bit of a polarizing topic and are ubiquitous across all run downs. They've also contributed to the circus by creating some of their own drama.
It feels like the way they are covered right now is how they will be covered for as long as this unit sticks together and remains a contender. And it seems like they sort of enjoy that.