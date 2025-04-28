Dino Tomlin, Son of Steelers' Mike Tomlin, to Take Part in Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp
Like father, like son—sort of.
After not being selected in the 2025 NFL draft, Boston College wide receiver Dino Tomlin has accepted an invitation to participate in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp, according to WTAE-TV's Ashley Liotus.
Tomlin is the eldest son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
Although rookie minicamp participants are not officially signees of teams, the practice sessions offer them a chance to show their skills to NFL coaches while also serving as competition for the rest of their draft class.
Tomlin, standing at 6'0", 188 pounds, transferred from the University of Maryland to Boston College ahead of the 2022 season. His best collegiate campaign came in '23 when he hauled in 24 passes for 312 yards for Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' offense.