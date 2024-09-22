Mike McDaniel Flips Out on Refs After Illegal Formation Penalty
Things are not going well for the Miami Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa, and head coach Mike McDaniel isn't happy.
McDaniel has been frustrated throughout the Dolphins' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but at one point he lost it on the game's officials.
Late in the first half, officials flagged the Dolphins for illegal formation on two consecutive plays. On the second, it was clear Dolphins' tackle Kendall Lamm jumped early, officials threw a flag and most of the players on the field stopped playing. Not Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe.
Mafe rushed through and lit up Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson. Officials then explained the flag wasn't for a false start, but another illegal formation call, this time on Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson. That's why they didn't blow the play dead.
McDaniel wasn't pleased and yelled at the officials for not protecting his quarterback by blowing the play dead.
It's hard not to sympathize with McDaniel here. If everyone on the field stops playing, the officials should probably blow plays dead to protect the players. The Dolphins have to be even more sensitive to their quarterbacks taking hits after Tagovailoa's latest concussion.