Dolphins' Comedy of Errors in First Half vs. Patriots Left NFL Fans in Awe
Sunday's matchup between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins promised to be an ugly affair. The Patriots trot out one of the league's weakest rosters each week and the Dolphins are struggling to find their footing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The first half of the contest delivered on that promise as New England entered the locker room up 7-3.
But a deeper look proves it was even more painful football than the score would suggest. Especially on Miami's side of things. The Dolphins had a pair of truly brutal lowlights in the first half that had NFL fans cracking up.
The first came in the final seconds of the opening quarter. The Dolphins lined up for a long field goal but completely botched the snap, leading to a hilarious moment where the kicker and holder were just standing still as the Patriots' field goal unit charged them.
A closer look at the snap, during which apparently everything went wrong.
Miami had a punt blocked on the next possession to add insult to injury. On the next possession, the Dolphins' comedy of errors peaked as Tyler Huntley lost more than 20 yards on a third down because the center snapped the ball before he was ready.
Non-Dolphins fans were having a time watching Miami try to operate.