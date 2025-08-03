Dolphins Make DT Zach Sieler Highest-Paid Defensive Player on Team
The Dolphins and defensive tackle Zach Sieler agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million, including $44 million guaranteed, on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Sieler still had two years remaining on his contract, but the Dolphins were ready to lock him in long-term. This new extension makes Sieler the team's highest-paid defensive player.
Sieler's previous contract was a three-year deal worth $30,750,000, meaning he more than doubled his total compensation with the new extension. He was set to earn $7.32 million in base salary in 2025, and now he could earn up to around $22.5 million annually.
The defensive star was named the Dolphins' MVP by his team last season. In 15 games last year, Sieler totaled 55 tackles, 10 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. It was the second season in a row in which Sieler notched 10 sacks. He's a crucial part of Miami's defense, and now he's set to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.