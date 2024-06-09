Dolphins' Mike McDaniel Gets Panthers Fans Hyped for Game 1 As Only He Could
Wearing a white Florida Panthers jersey, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made a special appearance at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
McDaniel led the Panthers' pregame festivities by banging the drum and encouraging the sellout crowd to chant "Let's go Panthers!" ahead of the puck drop. It went about as you'd expect.
McDaniel's pregame efforts appeared to pay off, as the Panthers scored first on a goal by center Carter Verhaeghe just four minutes into the game. They scored again two minutes into the second period for a 2–0 lead when center Evan Rodrigues lit the lamp for his fourth goal of this year's Stanley Cup playoffs.
Game 1 wasn't McDaniel's first time banging the drum at Amerant Bank Arena. He also did it last May before the Panthers' Game 4 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final—which they won 4–3 to advance to the 2023 Stanley Cup final.
McDaniel will be able to enjoy the rest of the Panthers' Stanley Cup run, as his Dolphins wrapped up organized team activities and mandatory minicamp last week.