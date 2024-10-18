Dolphins RB De'Von Achane Ready to Go vs. Colts After Clearing Concussion Protocol
As the Miami Dolphins bid to reverse their poor start to 2024, they will get their leading rusher back for a crucial showdown.
Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is out of concussion protocol and will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, he told reporters Friday afternoon via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.
Achane, 23, sustained a concussion during Miami's 15–10 win over the New England Patriots on Oct. 6. He was limited to just 18 yards on three carries during that game.
The second-year Texas A&M product is the Dolphins' leading rusher, having carried the ball 56 times for 183 yards in 2024. Achane ran for 800 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2023.
Miami—which has been without the services of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since Sept. 12, and went nearly a month without running back Raheem Mostert as well—remains just a game and a half back of the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East.