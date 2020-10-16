top-5-miami-dolphins-quarterbacks-of-all-time

Dan Marino is the greatest quarterback in the history of the Dolphins, and it will take a special talent to dismount him from the top spot. © ROBERT DEUTSCH, USA TODAY

Who Are the Greatest Quarterbacks in Dolphins History?

In the 1970s, the Dolphins were one of the most successful NFL franchises, and much of that success could be attributed to the Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm of the offense, Bob Griese. The franchise then remained one of the top teams throughout most of the 1980s and '90s as another Hall of Famer, Dan Marino, built a legacy as the most prolific passer in the sport's history. Over the Dolphins' first 34 seasons, the franchise made 19 playoff appearances and won a pair of Super Bowls behind offenses powered primarily by these two Hall of Famers.

In the seasons where neither Griese nor Marino was guiding the offense, several other quarterbacks led the team through memorable postseason runs.

In the past 20 seasons, however, Miami has been to the playoffs only four times and won just a single postseason game — all while shuffling through 21 starting quarterbacks. The franchise has been trying to find a new quarterback who will lead them to another glorious stretch of success — and in fact, they hope they've done so with 2020 first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa.

A list of the five greatest Dolphins quarterbacks of all time follows, including a handful of honorable mentions. You'll also find franchise records among quarterbacks, as well as statistics for every quarterback that has ever played for the Dolphins since the AFL franchise was born in 1966.

Selection Criteria

Only games played with the Dolphins are factored into this list, so while Bernie Kosar is a prime candidate for a list about the Browns, his two starts and 987 yards with Miami won't make the cut here.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill attempts a pass in a 2018 game against the Jaguars. © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

5. Ryan Tannehill

Years With the Dolphins: 2012 – 18

2012 – 18 Regular Season Record: 42 – 46

Ryan Tannehill was the first quarterback selected by the Dolphins in the first round of a draft since Dan Marino, but he looked like he could handle that pressure in his rookie season. He won his second start, threw for a franchise rookie record 431 yards in Week 4 against the Cardinals and by season's end, sat atop the team's rookie record book for passing yards (3,294), attempts (484) and completions (282).

He eclipsed the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2014 and '15. His best game in those seasons came against the Texans in 2015, when he posted a perfect passer rating and completed his first 18 passes. Tannehill helped put the Dolphins in position to make the 2016 postseason, but he was unable to play in the playoffs due to a torn ACL, an injury that caused him to miss all of the '17 season, as well. He didn't play a full season in 2018, but he left fans with a fond memory when he completed the Miami Miracle pass that led to a double-lateral and touchdown as time expired to upset the Patriots.

Tannehill was traded to the Titans before the 2019 season, leaving him third all-time in team history with 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns. He holds the franchise record among quarterbacks with more than 600 attempts by completing 62.8% of his passes (1,829 of 2,911).

Ryan Tannehill: Dolphins Stats

Year G GS Record Comp Att Yds TD Int 2012 16 16 7–9 282 484 3294 12 13 2013 16 16 8–8 355 588 3913 24 17 2014 16 16 8–8 392 590 4045 27 12 2015 16 16 6–10 363 586 4208 24 12 2016 13 13 8–5 261 389 2995 19 12 2018 11 11 5–6 176 274 1979 17 9

4. Don Strock

Years With the Dolphins: 1974 – 87

1974 – 87 Regular Season Record: 14 – 6

14 – 6 Playoff Appearances: 1978 – 79, 1981 – 82, '84

Don Strock is among the longest-tenured Dolphins of all time. He spent most of his time backing up Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, but when he was called upon to start, he knew how to deliver. Strock was a member of two Super Bowl squads and posted a 16 – 4 mark in his starts for Miami. In the regular season, he completed 388 of 688 passes for 4,613 yards and 39 touchdowns.

The finest game of his career came in a 1981 AFC divisional round playoff game, when he came off the bench and nearly erased Miami's 24 – 0 deficit against the Chargers. Strock threw for 403 yards and four touchdowns, but the Chargers prevailed 41 – 38 in overtime in one of the greatest games in NFL history.

Don Strock: Dolphins Stats

Year G GS Record Comp Att Yds TD Int 1974 1 0 0–0 0 0 0 0 0 1975 6 3 2–1 26 45 230 2 2 1976 4 1 1–0 21 47 359 3 2 1977 4 0 0–0 2 4 12 0 1 1978 16 7 5–2 72 135 825 12 6 1979 16 4 3–1 56 100 830 6 6 1980 16 2 1–1 30 62 313 1 5 1981 16 1 0–1 79 130 901 6 8 1982 9 0 0–0 30 55 306 2 5 1983 15 2 2–0 34 52 403 4 1 1984 16 0 0–0 4 6 27 0 0 1985 16 0 0–0 7 9 141 1 0 1986 16 0 0–0 14 20 152 2 0 1987 12 0 0–0 13 23 114 0 1

3. Earl Morrall

Years With the Dolphins: 1972 – 76

1972 – 76 Regular Season Record: 11 – 1

11 – 1 Playoff Appearances: 1972

1972 Playoff Record: 2 – 0

2 – 0 All-Pro: 1972

When Earl Morrall came to the Dolphins in 1972, it was to reunite with coach Don Shula and serve as the backup to future Hall of Famer Bob Griese. Little did anyone know, however, Morrall would become the primary quarterback for the undefeated 1972 Dolphins, the only team in NFL history to complete a 17 – 0 season.

While Griese recovered from injuries during the 1972 season, Morrall started 11 games and led the Dolphins to a pair of playoff victories. Griese, however, would return for the Super Bowl. In 1975, Morrall started against the Patriots, and at age 41 became the oldest quarterback to win a start. In five seasons with the Dolphins, Morrall completed 153 of 284 passes for 2,335 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Earl Morrall: Dolphins Stats

Year G GS Record Comp Att Yds TD Int 1972 14 9 9–0 83 150 1360 11 7 1973 14 1 0–1 17 38 253 0 4 1974 14 1 1–0 17 27 301 2 3 1975 13 1 1–0 26 43 273 3 2 1976 14 0 0–0 10 26 148 1 1

Former Dolphins quarterback Bob Griese observes the team prior to a 2018 game against the Titans. © Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

2. Bob Griese

Years With the Dolphins: 1967 – 80

1967 – 80 Regular Season Record: 92-56-3

92-56-3 Playoff Appearances: 1970 – 74, '78, '79

1970 – 74, '78, '79 Playoff Record: 6 – 5

6 – 5 Pro Bowl: 1967, '68, '70, '71, '73, '74, '77, '78

1967, '68, '70, '71, '73, '74, '77, '78 All-Pro: 1971, '77

1971, '77 AFL All-Star: 1967, '68

1967, '68 Major Awards: Bert Bell Award (1977)

Bert Bell Award (1977) Legacy Honors: Hall of Fame (1990), Dolphins No. 12 retired, Dolphins Honor Roll

The first great player for the Dolphins was Bob Griese, who was also one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL. Griese was known for becoming the first quarterback to lead his team to three straight Super Bowls (1971 – 73), and he was a fixture on the Miami offense for 14 seasons. He finished his career in 1980 with 92 victories, and he held every major passing record for the franchise at the time of his retirement.

In 1972, Griese's Dolphins were undefeated through four games, but he suffered a broken leg in Week 5. His backup, Earl Morrall, kept Miami undefeated and won a first-round postseason matchup. When Miami struggled to get the offense moving in the conference title game, Griese came off the bench and led them to a win over Pittsburgh— and then threw a touchdown as Miami defeated Washington in Super Bowl VII to complete an undefeated season. Griese and the Dolphins defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl VIII the next season.

Throughout the 1970s, the Dolphins had the second-best winning percentage in the NFL, and much of the credit for that went to Griese's guidance of the offense. He retired after completing 1,926 of 3,429 passes for 25,092 yards and 192 touchdowns, and he is tied for the single-game franchise record of six touchdown passes.

Bob Griese: Dolphins Stats

Year G GS Record Comp Att Yds TD Int 1967 12 10 3–7 166 331 2005 15 18 1968 13 13 5-7-1 186 355 2473 21 16 1969 9 9 2-6-1 121 252 1695 10 16 1970 14 14 10–4 142 245 2019 12 17 1971 14 13 9-3-1 145 263 2089 19 9 1972 6 5 5–0 53 97 638 4 4 1973 13 13 12–1 116 218 1422 17 8 1974 13 13 10–3 152 253 1968 16 15 1975 10 10 7–3 118 191 1693 14 13 1976 13 13 5–8 162 272 2097 11 12 1977 14 14 10–4 180 307 2252 22 13 1978 11 9 6–3 148 235 1791 11 11 1979 14 12 7–5 176 310 2160 14 16 1980 5 3 1–2 61 100 790 6 4

Former Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino holds his commemorative ball during a halftime ceremony at Sun Life Stadium in 2015 after being named a member of the franchise's all-time team. © Andrew Innerarity-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dan Marino

Years With the Dolphins: 1983 – 99

1983 – 99 Regular Season Record: 147 – 93

147 – 93 Playoff Appearances: 1983 – 85, '90, '92, '94, '95, 1997 – 99

1983 – 85, '90, '92, '94, '95, 1997 – 99 Playoff Record: 8 – 10

8 – 10 Pro Bowl: 1983 – 87, '91, '92, '94, '95

1983 – 87, '91, '92, '94, '95 All-Pro: 1984 – 86

1984 – 86 Major Awards: MVP (1984), Offensive Player of the Year (1984), Comeback Player of the Year (1994), Man of the Year (1998)

MVP (1984), Offensive Player of the Year (1984), Comeback Player of the Year (1994), Man of the Year (1998) Legacy Honors: Hall of Fame (2005), NFL 100th Anniversary Team, Dolphins No. 13 retired, Dolphins Honor Roll

After an extraordinary 17-year career, Dan Marino retired as the best quarterback in Dolphins history as well as the greatest NFL passing quarterback of all time. When he retired in 1999, he held a slew of NFL records — and while many of those have been eclipsed by quarterbacks in the pass-happy offenses that overtook the league, Marino is still regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He pushed the Dolphins into the postseason 10 times.

Marino was a steal for the Dolphins, who selected him at No. 27 in the 1983 NFL Draft. That draft famously saw five other quarterbacks selected in the first round — including fellow Hall of Famers John Elway and Jim Kelly. In 1984, Marino was named the league's MVP after posting the greatest season ever seen by a quarterback. His career-highs of 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns were NFL records at the time and remain franchise records. In the AFC championship game, he threw 421 yards and four touchdowns to advance to his only Super Bowl.

Into the 1990s, Marino continued to keep the Dolphins relevant and regularly in the postseason. He'd become the first quarterback ever to throw for 50,000 yards, as well as the first to fire 400 career touchdowns. Many years likely will go by before a quarterback eclipses Marino's career records with the Dolphins. Throughout 242 games, he completed 4,967 of 8,358 passes for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns. Each of those marks were NFL records when he retired, and all currently rank fifth all-time in league history. Marino played in 18 postseason matchups, completing 385 of 687 passes for 4,510 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Dan Marino: Dolphins Stats

Year G GS Record Comp Att Yds TD Int 1983 11 9 7–2 173 296 2210 20 6 1984 16 16 14–2 362 564 5084 48 17 1985 16 16 12–4 336 567 4137 30 21 1986 16 16 8–8 378 623 4746 44 23 1987 12 12 7–5 263 444 3245 26 13 1988 16 16 6–10 354 606 4434 28 23 1989 16 16 8–8 308 550 3997 24 22 1990 16 16 12–4 306 531 3563 21 11 1991 16 16 8–8 318 549 3970 25 13 1992 16 16 11–5 330 554 4116 24 16 1993 5 5 4–1 91 150 1218 8 3 1994 16 16 10–6 385 615 4453 30 17 1995 14 14 9–5 309 482 3668 24 15 1996 13 13 7–6 221 373 2795 17 9 1997 16 16 9–7 319 548 3780 16 11 1998 16 16 10–6 310 537 3497 23 15 1999 11 11 5–6 204 369 2448 12 17

Chad Henne walks to the field during training camp in 2019. From 2008 to '11, he was a quarterback for the Dolphins and became a journeyman backup after leaving Florida. © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable Mentions

Though the best quarterbacks in Dolphins history are featured above, the following players also left an indelible mark on team history.

David Woodley (1980 – 83)

As the 214th selection in the 1980 NFL Draft, David Woodley was a literal afterthought going into his rookie season. Entering the preseason as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, Woodley could hardly have envisioned making the team, let alone taking over for a Hall of Famer and eventually leading the Dolphins to a Super Bowl. After a trade and two injuries in 1980, Woodley got the starting job in Week 4, and by Week 7 he was cemented as the starter. He wouldn't relinquish the job until 1983 when Hall of Famer Dan Marino was drafted and took over five games into the season. In the strike-shortened 1982 season, Woodley became the youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl. He completed 508 of 961 passes for 5,928 yards and 34 touchdowns with the Dolphins.

Jay Fiedler (2000 – 04)

Jay Fiedler was tasked with the near-impossible in 2000 — take over the starting quarterback role from legendary Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who had retired in 1999 as the NFL's all-time leading passer. Working in tandem with a stellar defense, Fiedler did enough to get the Dolphins into the postseason in each of his first two seasons, and he remains the last Miami quarterback to win a playoff game. In 62 games with the Dolphins, he completed 936 of 1,603 passes for 11,040 yards and 66 touchdowns. All of those marks rank fourth in franchise history.

Chad Henne (2008 – 11)

The Dolphins drafted Chad Henne with the intention of turning him into the next great quarterback in team history, but he struggled with injuries and never reached superstar status when healthy. He recorded a career-high 416 yards against the Patriots in 2011, but never threw for more than two touchdowns in a game. Still, he's among the statistical career leaders in franchise history, despite only playing for four seasons. In 31 starts, Henne completed 646 of 1,065 passes for 7,114 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick dives past the goal line for a touchdown against the Colts. After starting a game in 2019, he became the 20th player to start for the Dolphins since Hall of Famer Dan Marino retired in 1999. © Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins Quarterback Facts and Trivia

Here are a handful of facts and trivia about Dolphins quarterbacks.

How many starting quarterbacks have the Dolphins had?

The Dolphins have used 36 starting quarterbacks throughout their 54-year history.

How many quarterbacks has the franchise drafted?

In total, the Dolphins have drafted 28 quarterbacks.

Who is the current starting quarterback for Miami?

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starting quarterback for the franchise. The Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he served as the backup.

Who was the first quarterback for the Dolphins?

Dick Wood was the first starting quarterback for the franchise, though he was replaced in the second week of the season by rookie Rick Norton.

How many quarterbacks have the Dolphins had since Dan Marino retired?

Since Dan Marino retired in 1999, the Dolphins have used 21 starting quarterbacks in 20 seasons, and they may see a 22nd in 2020 after drafting Tua Tagovailoa in the first round. That's a stark contrast to the franchise's first 34 seasons, when only 16 different quarterbacks were used as a starter.

The Dolphins were spoiled by finding Hall of Famer Bob Griese so early in franchise history. They then doubled down on the spoils when they drafted Marino just three seasons after Griese retired. From Griese's debut season of 1967 to Marino's final season in '99, only three other quarterbacks served as the primary starter for the Dolphins (Earl Morrall in 1972, David Woodley from 1980 to '82, and Scott Mitchell in 1993).

First-Round Draft Picks

The Dolphins have selected five quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft, but they have never taken a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

2020: Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5)

Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5) 2012: Ryan Tannehill (No. 8)

Ryan Tannehill (No. 8) 1983: Dan Marino (No. 23)

Dan Marino (No. 23) 1967: Bob Griese (No. 4)

Bob Griese (No. 4) 1966: Rick Norton (No. 2)

Dolphins Quarterback Records

Career Yards: 61,361, Dan Marino (1983 – 99)

61,361, Dan Marino (1983 – 99) Single Season Yards: 5,084, Marino (1984)

5,084, Marino (1984) Single Game Yards: 521, Marino (Oct. 23, 1988)

521, Marino (Oct. 23, 1988) Career Touchdowns: 420, Marino (1983 – 99)

420, Marino (1983 – 99) Single Season Touchdowns: 48, Marino (1984)

48, Marino (1984) Single Game Touchdowns: 6, Marino (Sept. 21, 1986); and Bob Griese (Nov. 24, 1977)

6, Marino (Sept. 21, 1986); and Bob Griese (Nov. 24, 1977) Career Completion Percentage: 62.8%, Ryan Tannehill (2012 – 18)

62.8%, Ryan Tannehill (2012 – 18) Single Season Completion Percentage: 67.4%, Chad Pennington (2008)

67.4%, Chad Pennington (2008) Single Game Completion Percentage: 94.7%, Tannehill (Oct. 25, 2015)

Dolphins QB Stats: Complete History