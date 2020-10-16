Top 5 Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks of All Time
Who Are the Greatest Quarterbacks in Dolphins History?
In the 1970s, the Dolphins were one of the most successful NFL franchises, and much of that success could be attributed to the Hall of Fame quarterback at the helm of the offense, Bob Griese. The franchise then remained one of the top teams throughout most of the 1980s and '90s as another Hall of Famer, Dan Marino, built a legacy as the most prolific passer in the sport's history. Over the Dolphins' first 34 seasons, the franchise made 19 playoff appearances and won a pair of Super Bowls behind offenses powered primarily by these two Hall of Famers.
In the seasons where neither Griese nor Marino was guiding the offense, several other quarterbacks led the team through memorable postseason runs.
In the past 20 seasons, however, Miami has been to the playoffs only four times and won just a single postseason game—all while shuffling through 21 starting quarterbacks. The franchise has been trying to find a new quarterback who will lead them to another glorious stretch of success—and in fact, they hope they've done so with 2020 first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa.
A list of the five greatest Dolphins quarterbacks of all time follows, including a handful of honorable mentions. You'll also find franchise records among quarterbacks, as well as statistics for every quarterback that has ever played for the Dolphins since the AFL franchise was born in 1966.
Selection Criteria
- Legacy Honors (Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor, retired number, etc.)
- Single Season Honors (MVP, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, league leader, etc.)
- On-Field Success (winning percentage, winning seasons, playoff appearances, etc.)
- Longevity (years with the Dolphins, percentage of career with the Dolphins, etc.)
Only games played with the Dolphins are factored into this list, so while Bernie Kosar is a prime candidate for a list about the Browns, his two starts and 987 yards with Miami won't make the cut here.
5. Ryan Tannehill
- Years With the Dolphins: 2012–18
- Regular Season Record: 42–46
Ryan Tannehill was the first quarterback selected by the Dolphins in the first round of a draft since Dan Marino, but he looked like he could handle that pressure in his rookie season. He won his second start, threw for a franchise rookie record 431 yards in Week 4 against the Cardinals and by season's end, sat atop the team's rookie record book for passing yards (3,294), attempts (484) and completions (282).
He eclipsed the 4,000-yard passing mark in 2014 and '15. His best game in those seasons came against the Texans in 2015, when he posted a perfect passer rating and completed his first 18 passes. Tannehill helped put the Dolphins in position to make the 2016 postseason, but he was unable to play in the playoffs due to a torn ACL, an injury that caused him to miss all of the '17 season, as well. He didn't play a full season in 2018, but he left fans with a fond memory when he completed the Miami Miracle pass that led to a double-lateral and touchdown as time expired to upset the Patriots.
Tannehill was traded to the Titans before the 2019 season, leaving him third all-time in team history with 20,434 yards and 123 touchdowns. He holds the franchise record among quarterbacks with more than 600 attempts by completing 62.8% of his passes (1,829 of 2,911).
Ryan Tannehill: Dolphins Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
2012
16
16
7–9
282
484
3294
12
13
2013
16
16
8–8
355
588
3913
24
17
2014
16
16
8–8
392
590
4045
27
12
2015
16
16
6–10
363
586
4208
24
12
2016
13
13
8–5
261
389
2995
19
12
2018
11
11
5–6
176
274
1979
17
9
4. Don Strock
- Years With the Dolphins: 1974–87
- Regular Season Record: 14–6
- Playoff Appearances: 1978–79, 1981–82, '84
Don Strock is among the longest-tenured Dolphins of all time. He spent most of his time backing up Hall of Fame quarterbacks Bob Griese and Dan Marino, but when he was called upon to start, he knew how to deliver. Strock was a member of two Super Bowl squads and posted a 16–4 mark in his starts for Miami. In the regular season, he completed 388 of 688 passes for 4,613 yards and 39 touchdowns.
The finest game of his career came in a 1981 AFC divisional round playoff game, when he came off the bench and nearly erased Miami's 24–0 deficit against the Chargers. Strock threw for 403 yards and four touchdowns, but the Chargers prevailed 41–38 in overtime in one of the greatest games in NFL history.
Don Strock: Dolphins Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1974
1
0
0–0
0
0
0
0
0
1975
6
3
2–1
26
45
230
2
2
1976
4
1
1–0
21
47
359
3
2
1977
4
0
0–0
2
4
12
0
1
1978
16
7
5–2
72
135
825
12
6
1979
16
4
3–1
56
100
830
6
6
1980
16
2
1–1
30
62
313
1
5
1981
16
1
0–1
79
130
901
6
8
1982
9
0
0–0
30
55
306
2
5
1983
15
2
2–0
34
52
403
4
1
1984
16
0
0–0
4
6
27
0
0
1985
16
0
0–0
7
9
141
1
0
1986
16
0
0–0
14
20
152
2
0
1987
12
0
0–0
13
23
114
0
1
3. Earl Morrall
- Years With the Dolphins: 1972–76
- Regular Season Record: 11–1
- Playoff Appearances: 1972
- Playoff Record: 2–0
- All-Pro: 1972
When Earl Morrall came to the Dolphins in 1972, it was to reunite with coach Don Shula and serve as the backup to future Hall of Famer Bob Griese. Little did anyone know, however, Morrall would become the primary quarterback for the undefeated 1972 Dolphins, the only team in NFL history to complete a 17–0 season.
While Griese recovered from injuries during the 1972 season, Morrall started 11 games and led the Dolphins to a pair of playoff victories. Griese, however, would return for the Super Bowl. In 1975, Morrall started against the Patriots, and at age 41 became the oldest quarterback to win a start. In five seasons with the Dolphins, Morrall completed 153 of 284 passes for 2,335 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Earl Morrall: Dolphins Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1972
14
9
9–0
83
150
1360
11
7
1973
14
1
0–1
17
38
253
0
4
1974
14
1
1–0
17
27
301
2
3
1975
13
1
1–0
26
43
273
3
2
1976
14
0
0–0
10
26
148
1
1
2. Bob Griese
- Years With the Dolphins: 1967–80
- Regular Season Record: 92-56-3
- Playoff Appearances: 1970–74, '78, '79
- Playoff Record: 6–5
- Pro Bowl: 1967, '68, '70, '71, '73, '74, '77, '78
- All-Pro: 1971, '77
- AFL All-Star: 1967, '68
- Major Awards: Bert Bell Award (1977)
- Legacy Honors: Hall of Fame (1990), Dolphins No. 12 retired, Dolphins Honor Roll
The first great player for the Dolphins was Bob Griese, who was also one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL. Griese was known for becoming the first quarterback to lead his team to three straight Super Bowls (1971–73), and he was a fixture on the Miami offense for 14 seasons. He finished his career in 1980 with 92 victories, and he held every major passing record for the franchise at the time of his retirement.
In 1972, Griese's Dolphins were undefeated through four games, but he suffered a broken leg in Week 5. His backup, Earl Morrall, kept Miami undefeated and won a first-round postseason matchup. When Miami struggled to get the offense moving in the conference title game, Griese came off the bench and led them to a win over Pittsburgh—and then threw a touchdown as Miami defeated Washington in Super Bowl VII to complete an undefeated season. Griese and the Dolphins defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl VIII the next season.
Throughout the 1970s, the Dolphins had the second-best winning percentage in the NFL, and much of the credit for that went to Griese's guidance of the offense. He retired after completing 1,926 of 3,429 passes for 25,092 yards and 192 touchdowns, and he is tied for the single-game franchise record of six touchdown passes.
Bob Griese: Dolphins Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1967
12
10
3–7
166
331
2005
15
18
1968
13
13
5-7-1
186
355
2473
21
16
1969
9
9
2-6-1
121
252
1695
10
16
1970
14
14
10–4
142
245
2019
12
17
1971
14
13
9-3-1
145
263
2089
19
9
1972
6
5
5–0
53
97
638
4
4
1973
13
13
12–1
116
218
1422
17
8
1974
13
13
10–3
152
253
1968
16
15
1975
10
10
7–3
118
191
1693
14
13
1976
13
13
5–8
162
272
2097
11
12
1977
14
14
10–4
180
307
2252
22
13
1978
11
9
6–3
148
235
1791
11
11
1979
14
12
7–5
176
310
2160
14
16
1980
5
3
1–2
61
100
790
6
4
1. Dan Marino
- Years With the Dolphins: 1983–99
- Regular Season Record: 147–93
- Playoff Appearances: 1983–85, '90, '92, '94, '95, 1997–99
- Playoff Record: 8–10
- Pro Bowl: 1983–87, '91, '92, '94, '95
- All-Pro: 1984–86
- Major Awards: MVP (1984), Offensive Player of the Year (1984), Comeback Player of the Year (1994), Man of the Year (1998)
- Legacy Honors: Hall of Fame (2005), NFL 100th Anniversary Team, Dolphins No. 13 retired, Dolphins Honor Roll
After an extraordinary 17-year career, Dan Marino retired as the best quarterback in Dolphins history as well as the greatest NFL passing quarterback of all time. When he retired in 1999, he held a slew of NFL records—and while many of those have been eclipsed by quarterbacks in the pass-happy offenses that overtook the league, Marino is still regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He pushed the Dolphins into the postseason 10 times.
Marino was a steal for the Dolphins, who selected him at No. 27 in the 1983 NFL Draft. That draft famously saw five other quarterbacks selected in the first round—including fellow Hall of Famers John Elway and Jim Kelly. In 1984, Marino was named the league's MVP after posting the greatest season ever seen by a quarterback. His career-highs of 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns were NFL records at the time and remain franchise records. In the AFC championship game, he threw 421 yards and four touchdowns to advance to his only Super Bowl.
Into the 1990s, Marino continued to keep the Dolphins relevant and regularly in the postseason. He'd become the first quarterback ever to throw for 50,000 yards, as well as the first to fire 400 career touchdowns. Many years likely will go by before a quarterback eclipses Marino's career records with the Dolphins. Throughout 242 games, he completed 4,967 of 8,358 passes for 61,361 yards and 420 touchdowns. Each of those marks were NFL records when he retired, and all currently rank fifth all-time in league history. Marino played in 18 postseason matchups, completing 385 of 687 passes for 4,510 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Dan Marino: Dolphins Stats
Year
G
GS
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
1983
11
9
7–2
173
296
2210
20
6
1984
16
16
14–2
362
564
5084
48
17
1985
16
16
12–4
336
567
4137
30
21
1986
16
16
8–8
378
623
4746
44
23
1987
12
12
7–5
263
444
3245
26
13
1988
16
16
6–10
354
606
4434
28
23
1989
16
16
8–8
308
550
3997
24
22
1990
16
16
12–4
306
531
3563
21
11
1991
16
16
8–8
318
549
3970
25
13
1992
16
16
11–5
330
554
4116
24
16
1993
5
5
4–1
91
150
1218
8
3
1994
16
16
10–6
385
615
4453
30
17
1995
14
14
9–5
309
482
3668
24
15
1996
13
13
7–6
221
373
2795
17
9
1997
16
16
9–7
319
548
3780
16
11
1998
16
16
10–6
310
537
3497
23
15
1999
11
11
5–6
204
369
2448
12
17
Honorable Mentions
Though the best quarterbacks in Dolphins history are featured above, the following players also left an indelible mark on team history.
David Woodley (1980–83)
As the 214th selection in the 1980 NFL Draft, David Woodley was a literal afterthought going into his rookie season. Entering the preseason as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, Woodley could hardly have envisioned making the team, let alone taking over for a Hall of Famer and eventually leading the Dolphins to a Super Bowl. After a trade and two injuries in 1980, Woodley got the starting job in Week 4, and by Week 7 he was cemented as the starter. He wouldn't relinquish the job until 1983 when Hall of Famer Dan Marino was drafted and took over five games into the season. In the strike-shortened 1982 season, Woodley became the youngest quarterback to ever start a Super Bowl. He completed 508 of 961 passes for 5,928 yards and 34 touchdowns with the Dolphins.
Jay Fiedler (2000–04)
Jay Fiedler was tasked with the near-impossible in 2000—take over the starting quarterback role from legendary Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who had retired in 1999 as the NFL's all-time leading passer. Working in tandem with a stellar defense, Fiedler did enough to get the Dolphins into the postseason in each of his first two seasons, and he remains the last Miami quarterback to win a playoff game. In 62 games with the Dolphins, he completed 936 of 1,603 passes for 11,040 yards and 66 touchdowns. All of those marks rank fourth in franchise history.
Chad Henne (2008–11)
The Dolphins drafted Chad Henne with the intention of turning him into the next great quarterback in team history, but he struggled with injuries and never reached superstar status when healthy. He recorded a career-high 416 yards against the Patriots in 2011, but never threw for more than two touchdowns in a game. Still, he's among the statistical career leaders in franchise history, despite only playing for four seasons. In 31 starts, Henne completed 646 of 1,065 passes for 7,114 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Dolphins Quarterback Facts and Trivia
Here are a handful of facts and trivia about Dolphins quarterbacks.
How many starting quarterbacks have the Dolphins had?
The Dolphins have used 36 starting quarterbacks throughout their 54-year history.
How many quarterbacks has the franchise drafted?
In total, the Dolphins have drafted 28 quarterbacks.
Who is the current starting quarterback for Miami?
Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is the incumbent starting quarterback for the franchise. The Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he served as the backup.
Who was the first quarterback for the Dolphins?
Dick Wood was the first starting quarterback for the franchise, though he was replaced in the second week of the season by rookie Rick Norton.
How many quarterbacks have the Dolphins had since Dan Marino retired?
Since Dan Marino retired in 1999, the Dolphins have used 21 starting quarterbacks in 20 seasons, and they may see a 22nd in 2020 after drafting Tua Tagovailoa in the first round. That's a stark contrast to the franchise's first 34 seasons, when only 16 different quarterbacks were used as a starter.
The Dolphins were spoiled by finding Hall of Famer Bob Griese so early in franchise history. They then doubled down on the spoils when they drafted Marino just three seasons after Griese retired. From Griese's debut season of 1967 to Marino's final season in '99, only three other quarterbacks served as the primary starter for the Dolphins (Earl Morrall in 1972, David Woodley from 1980 to '82, and Scott Mitchell in 1993).
First-Round Draft Picks
The Dolphins have selected five quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft, but they have never taken a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.
- 2020: Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5)
- 2012: Ryan Tannehill (No. 8)
- 1983: Dan Marino (No. 23)
- 1967: Bob Griese (No. 4)
- 1966: Rick Norton (No. 2)
Dolphins Quarterback Records
- Career Yards: 61,361, Dan Marino (1983–99)
- Single Season Yards: 5,084, Marino (1984)
- Single Game Yards: 521, Marino (Oct. 23, 1988)
- Career Touchdowns: 420, Marino (1983–99)
- Single Season Touchdowns: 48, Marino (1984)
- Single Game Touchdowns: 6, Marino (Sept. 21, 1986); and Bob Griese (Nov. 24, 1977)
- Career Completion Percentage: 62.8%, Ryan Tannehill (2012–18)
- Single Season Completion Percentage: 67.4%, Chad Pennington (2008)
- Single Game Completion Percentage: 94.7%, Tannehill (Oct. 25, 2015)
Dolphins QB Stats: Complete History
Player
From
To
G
Record
Comp
Att
Yds
TD
Int
Dick Wood
1966
1966
14
0–4
83
230
993
4
14
Rick Norton
1966
1969
31
1–10
156
377
1751
6
30
John Stofa
1966
1970
17
2–0
61
135
862
7
6
George Wilson
1966
1966
14
2–5
46
112
764
5
10
Bob Griese
1967
1980
161
92-56-3
1926
3429
25092
192
172
Archie Roberts
1967
1967
1
—
5
10
11
0
1
Kim Hammond
1968
1968
3
—
13
26
116
0
2
George Mira
1971
1971
6
1–0
11
30
159
1
1
Earl Morrall
1972
1976
69
11–1
153
284
2335
17
17
Jim Del Gaizo
1972
1972
4
—
5
9
165
2
1
Don Strock
1974
1987
163
14–6
388
688
4613
39
37
Guy Benjamin
1978
1979
7
—
9
12
119
1
1
David Woodley
1980
1983
42
27-12-1
508
961
5928
34
42
Dan Marino
1983
1999
242
147–93
4967
8358
61361
420
252
Kyle Mackey
1987
1987
3
1–2
57
109
604
3
5
Scott Stankavage
1987
1987
3
—
4
7
8
0
1
Ron Jaworski
1988
1988
16
—
9
14
123
1
0
Scott Secules
1989
1991
45
—
33
70
393
2
5
Scott Mitchell
1991
1993
31
3–4
135
241
1805
12
9
Steve DeBerg
1993
1993
5
2–2
113
188
1521
6
7
Doug Pederson
1993
1993
7
—
4
8
41
0
0
Bernie Kosar
1994
1996
14
0–2
105
152
987
5
6
Dan McGwire
1995
1995
1
—
0
1
0
0
0
Craig Erickson
1996
1997
9
1–2
68
127
945
4
3
Damon Huard
1998
2000
34
5–1
170
288
1691
9
8
Scott Zolak
1999
1999
1
—
0
4
0
0
0
Jay Fiedler
2000
2004
62
36–23
936
1603
11040
66
63
Ray Lucas
2001
2002
17
2–4
94
163
1090
4
6
Sage Rosenfels
2002
2005
13
0–2
54
109
776
6
6
Brian Griese
2003
2003
5
3–2
74
130
813
5
6
A.J. Feeley
2004
2004
11
3–5
191
356
1893
11
15
Gus Frerotte
2005
2005
16
9–6
257
494
2996
18
13
Daunte Culpepper
2006
2006
4
1–3
81
134
929
2
3
Cleo Lemon
2006
2007
13
1–7
211
377
2185
8
7
Joey Harrington
2006
2006
11
5–6
223
388
2236
12
15
John Beck
2007
2007
5
0–4
60
107
559
1
3
Trent Green
2007
2007
5
0–5
85
141
987
5
7
Chad Pennington
2008
2010
20
12–8
373
552
4085
20
9
Chad Henne
2008
2011
36
13–18
646
1065
7114
31
37
Tyler Thigpen
2009
2010
6
0–1
37
70
518
3
4
Pat White
2009
2009
13
—
0
5
0
0
0
Matt Moore
2011
2017
27
8–9
359
591
4298
29
19
J.P. Losman
2011
2011
2
—
6
10
60
0
0
Ryan Tannehill
2012
2018
88
42–46
1829
2911
20434
123
75
Jay Cutler
2017
2017
14
6–8
266
429
2666
19
14
David Fales
2017
2017
2
—
29
43
265
1
1
Brock Osweiler
2018
2018
7
2–3
113
178
1247
6
4
Josh Rosen
2019
2019
6
0–3
58
109
567
1
5
Ryan Fitzpatrick
2019
2019
15
5–8
311
502
3529
20
13