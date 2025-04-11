Domonique Foxworth Playfully Called Out Kevin Clark for Cam Ward-Patrick Mahomes Comp
The NFL draft is now less than two weeks away, so somehow the offseason football talk will have to intensify and increase in volume as we finally approach the annual event. On Friday's edition of Get Up, ESPN paired writer Kevin Clark with analyst Domonique Foxworth to talk about some of the top prospects, including likely No. 1 pick Cam Ward.
During the segment, Clark used a neat little trick to wedge Patrick Mahomes into the conversation and create a clickable breakout clip. Clark was quickly called out for the veteran move by Foxworth, but that didn't stop Get Up's social media team from posting the video with their beloved eyeballs emoji.
Clark's Ward take, which was said with an intensely serious face was, "As a prospect, he is the closest thing to Patrick Mahomes, since Patrick Mahomes."
Bold words, but Foxworth clearly enjoyed them.
“You tried to slip in that ‘as a prospect’ line. This man has learned how to do TV with the best of ‘em," Foxworth said as Clark fired off a real-time pointing Rick Dalton meme at the camera. "Bring up Patrick Mahomes name if you can at any point in the proceedings. The problem with making the Patrick Mahomes comparison is you know what that conjures in our minds. I know Patrick Mahomes as prospect wasn’t a number one overall pick. However, when you start saying that name we have expectations of being one of the greatest quarterbacks we’ve ever seen."
Foxworth then talked about the improve abilities of Ward and Mahomes before going back to Clark saying, "I think assuming that it’s all going to translate for every single player is wild, but being able to somehow crowbar Patrick Mahomes in the proceedings, I have to salute you sir. So proud. So impressed.”