Dontayvion Wicks Scoffs at Josh Jacobs's Suggestion That Packers Need a No. 1 WR
On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs discussed what improvements the team can make ahead of the 2025 NFL season and he pinpointed one area where he feels the Packers could hone in on during the offseason.
Jacobs spoke on No BS with Bill Schmid and Armen Saryan, and he made clear that he believes Green Bay is in need of an established No. 1 wide receiver. Jacobs also appeared on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams and said that he thinks a reunion between the Packers and Davante Adams would be a strong solution to help fill that top receiver spot in Green Bay.
His comments didn't go unnoticed by one of his teammates, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who didn't seem to take too kindly to the suggestion. Wicks took to social media with an emoji-laden response to Jacobs's comments, chiming in with four laughing emojis and a thumbs down emoji.
The Packers have some young, talented receivers on the roster, including Wicks, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed. None of them are older than 25 and none have more than three years of NFL experience under their belts. Jacobs acknowledged the current crop of receivers in Green Bay and spoke highly of their potential, but also made clear he believes the team would benefit from a true top dog at the position.
Wicks seemingly disagrees, possibly hinting that he thinks one of the team's current receivers, or even Wicks himself, is ready to become a WR1. Last season, the 23-year-old had 39 receptions for 415 yards and five touchdowns.