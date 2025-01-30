NFL Draft Prospect Has Shocking Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Catch Passes From
Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is one of the prospects to watch heading into this year’s NFL draft.
Fannin had a standout season with the Falcons this past year, finishing with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards—both good for best in FBS football—and 10 touchdowns to go along with it.
Alongside the likes of Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Texas’ Gunnar Helm, Fannin Jr. is one of the top tight end prospects of this year’s class.
Ahead of the draft, Fannin Jr. is participating in the Senior Bowl. When asked which NFL QB he was excited to potentially catch passes from, he offered a surprising answer.
“This might catch you off-guard, but Jameis Winston,” Fannin told Daniel Rotman of SCOUTD. “He’s a character. I love watching that guy.”
“Character” is no doubt a fitting word for Winston, who has seen some high highs and low lows throughout his decade in the NFL.
While Winston has always struggled with turnovers, Fannin’s confidence in him seems to indicate that he is ready, nay excited at the prospect for battling for 50/50 balls thrown deep downfield.
If the team-up comes true, it would certainly be entertaining.