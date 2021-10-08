Betting: College Football Bets To Gamble On Week 6 2021 College Football Season

Last weekend we finished 4-2-1, just narrowingly pushing with Texas -5 to keep us from another 5-2 week. The season record is up to 22-14-3 and in a good spot to have another good weekend ahead. 3-0 on picks against the total, looking to do that again this week. This weekend, two huge matchups with Penn State traveling to Iowa and the Red River Rivalry down in Texas.

Oklahoma vs. Texas (Oklahoma -3, o/u 63.5)

One of the most storied rivalries in college football, Oklahoma, is taking on Texas in Dallas. Oklahoma hasn't looked like the powerhouse they've been in the Big Twelve the past couple of years, but they're still undefeated. It faces a Texas team who has found an identity on offense under Casey Thompson and possibly the best player in the country, Bijan Robinson. It's almost a tradition at this point to take the over in the Red River game, as last year it took a miracle back and forth in overtime to smash the total. Spencer Rattler is a tremendous talent and needs to figure it out before it's too late. Oklahoma is in a must-win game and will need to score a ton to beat a hot Texas team. Take the over in a classic Big Twelve showdown.

Over 63.5

South Carolina at Tennessee (Tennessee -10.5, o/u 56.5)

Two SEC teams already exceeded expectations relative to their outlook going into this season as they are both 3-2 on the season. South Carolina has one of the best defenses in the conference, only giving up more than 20 points once. Kingsley Enagbare has become one of the best edge rushers in the country and will be making plays all game long. South Carolina will have their hands full with Tennessee's offense as they've been on a tear after scoring 62 against Missouri. Tennessee hasn't faced a defense besides Florida, where they only put up 14 points. The underdog is 9-1-1 in the last 11 matchups between these two. South Carolina will be able to keep this ugly and stay within the number.

South Carolina +10.5

Boise State at BYU (BYU -6, o/u 57.5)

Another old rivalry out west between Boise and BYU, where it looks like BYU finally has the upper hand. Boise State, traditionally being the powerhouse of these two, just hasn't exceeded expectations this season, while BYU is the number ten ranked team in the country and is undefeated. Boise is coming off a challenging game giving up 41 points at home to Nevada. Their offense has all come through the arm of Hank Bachmeier, who can distribute the ball to their best playmaker, Khalil Shakir. BYU is rolling right now, and Boise isn't going to be able to stop Tyler Allgeier and this rushing offense. Boise State is giving up almost 200 yards on the ground per game. Even in a down year, Boise State won't just roll over against BYU. They will battle and be able to put up points. Total is a good play here, and they'll both be able to get this game over.

Over 57.5

Penn State at Iowa (Iowa -1.5, o/u 40.5)

Penn State, the number four ranked team in the country, is traveling to Iowa, just ahead of them, ranked number three. Iowa's defense came to play against Maryland, forcing six, yes, six Interceptions. Iowa has playmakers at all three levels of the defense with cornerback Riley Moss, linebacker Jack Campbell, and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg. The offense came to life against Maryland and is looking good coming into their biggest test of the season. Penn State's defense has been right with Iowa, while the offense has found a star in wideout Jahan Dotson. Everything about these teams is telling you to take the under. However, a total of 40.5 is just too low. These teams aren't anemic on offense and will be a close game all day long. The defenses will shine but scoring at least 20 points for each offense is certainly obtainable.

Over 40.5

Oregon State at Washington State (Oregon State -3.5, o/u59)

This is a story of two very different teams this season. Oregon State is on a roll after losing to Purdue in week one. They've beaten USC and Washington in back-to-back weeks. Chance Nolan came up big against the Trojans, and the rushing attack has been outstanding all season long. The Washington State defense won't have a chance of stopping this offense, but it all comes down to the Cougars offense. Jayden De Laura has been dynamic but prone to turnovers, and Oregon State can force turnovers. Oregon State is in a prime position to make a PAC12 championship run and continue to roll against Washington State.

Oregon State -3.5

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Virginia Tech -1, o/u 47)

After a couple of ugly games to start the season, Notre Dame finally lost against Cincinnati. The offense has been abysmal under Jack Coan or Drew Pyne. They haven't found anything through the air or on the ground. Going to Blacksburg will be a tough task for this offense, as the Tech defense is only giving up 17 points per game on the season. This season's one bright spot for the Fighting Irish has been the defense, led by All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. This game is going to be ugly on offense and should be a bloodbath in the trenches. The under is 6-0 in the Hokies' last six games and 6-0 in the previous six home games.

Under 47

LSU at Kentucky (Kentucky -3, o/u 51)

LSU has been in close games the past two weeks, squeaking past Mississippi State and losing to Auburn. This LSU team isn't close to its 2019 team, and Derek Stingley Jr. will hurt by losing their best corner. Kentucky has found an offense through the rushing attack, with Chris Rodriguez averaging almost six yards per carry. Will Levis has been a bright spot while Wan'Dale Robinson continues to show his explosive playability. There have been rumblings about LSU's locker room, and possibly Ed Orgeron may be on the hot seat midway through this season. The home team is 6-1 against the spread in the last seven matchups between these two teams. The Wildcats are undefeated this year and will continue to roll this week.

Kentucky -3

