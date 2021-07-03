NFL Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State Nittany Lions

#5

Pos: WR

Ht: 5110

Wt: 182

DOB: 3/22/00

Eligible: 2022

Newark, NJ

Nazareth High School

Jahan Dotson

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Ezring: Route running and catching are two of the most important abilities a wide receiver can have. Jahan Dotson is an experienced receiver who has consistently proven himself to be an above-average route runner with stellar hands. When releasing from the line of scrimmage, the Penn State receiver flashes quick feet and sufficient salesmanship to force false steps. Dotson is capable of keeping a uniform route stem to avoid tipping his hand early. From there, he complements clean and sudden breaks with jab steps, head fakes and body language to force defensive backs into mistakes. Further, he uses hesitation moves to freeze defensive backs. Dotson has also shown that he is capable of adjusting his speed in his routes to lull defenders to sleep and of using his hands to keep contact off his frame. At the catch point, the Nittany Lions receiver plays bigger than his listed size. He has excellent hands and can bring in anything within his catch radius. He also boasts impressive body control to contort to meet the ball; similarly, he consistently keeps his feet in bounds at the sideline. An experienced returner, Dotson also provides value after the catch. He plays with sufficient contact balance and impressive power relative to his size. Athletically, the former four-star recruit is a fluid mover with quick feet and solid lateral burst. Dotson also gives admirable effort as a blocker. He could provide immediate special teams value.

Cons:

Ezring: While the Penn State receiver is a nuanced player, he lacks the athletic traits to distinguish himself at the next level. First and foremost, Dotson is small and fairly skinny. Consequently, he lacks play strength and can be bullied by defensive backs that land their hands on him - both when he is attempting to block and run routes. When he runs patterns in the passing game, physical corners throw off his timing and can control him through the whistle. What’s more, Dotson does not boast particularly impressive athletic ability. His long speed and linear burst are average. As a result, he struggles to consistently capitalize on the mistakes he forces defensive backs into with his route running. Similarly, he fails to threaten the defense vertically because he lacks top-tier long speed. Additionally, Dotson is unreliable against press thanks to his inability to work through contact. While he fights hands at times, he does not have the strength to consistently keep his frame clear. Defensive backs that prefer to play from a top shoulder position regularly stifle him. While Dotson does use his hands in his route running, he does not have the functional strength to win with push-offs. Finally, the Penn State receiver’s skillset indicates he may be a slot-only option at the next level.

Summary:

Ezring: Receivers that have the fundamentals of the position down are often able to find a home in the NFL. Jahan Dotson has impressive ball skills and nuanced route running. What’s more, his fluidity and lateral movement skills are enough to separate at times. Unfortunately, he lacks size and the overall athleticism to make plays consistently. All in all, Dotson projects as a rosterable receiver who may develop into a contributor.

Background:

Born in Newark, New Jersey on March 22nd, 2000 to parents Robin and Al Dotson, Jahan Waltè Dotson has one brother, Al, and majors in telecommunications. A three-time letterman and a team captain his senior year of high school, Dotson had a storied high school career. He was named to USA Today’s first-team All-USA Pennsylvania Football Team as a senior. He was also selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A all-state first team in 2015 and 2017. As a senior, he was also named to the Pennsylvania Football News All-Class 6A first-team. In 2017, Dotson earned Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Most Offensive Valuable Player honors. He was named an EPC South Division All-Star as a wide receiver in 2016 and was given the same award in 2015 and 2017 as a wide receiver and defensive back. Further, Dotson was selected to the All-Mid-Atlantic Prep League first team as an offensive utility in 2016. He was also named to the Big 33 Game and was chosen as team MVP in his freshman year. Dotson holds this high school’s record for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 247Sports Composite Rankings listed Dotson as a 4-star recruit, the 192nd recruit in the nation, the 36th best receiver recruit in the nation and the 6th best recruit in the state of Pennsylvania. In his career at Penn State, Dotson has accumulated an impressive amount of in-game experience. The New Jersey native has played in 30 career games and started 26 for the Nittany Lions. Dotson earned honorable mention All-America honors from Phil Steele in 2020. He was also named All-Big Ten third team as a receiver by coaches and media, who also awarded him honorable mention All-Big Ten as a punt returner. He was also given second-team All-Big Ten honors by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

One-Liners

Ezring: A polished route runner with excellent hands, Jahan Dotson should make an NFL roster early in his career; however, he lacks the size and athleticism to consistently separate.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Ezring: 6.9 / 7.5