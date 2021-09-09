NFL Draft Profile: Abraham Lucas, Offensive Tackle, Washington State Cougars

#72

Pos: OT

Ht: 6070

Wt: 319

DOB: 10/25/_

Eligible: 2022

Everett, WA

Archbishop Murphy High School

Abraham Lucas

Washington State Cougars

Pros:

Smith: It doesn’t take long to spot Lucas on the field, measuring at 6’7” and 319 pounds. He’s a massive tackle with a keen understanding of how to use his size to his advantage on the edge. Self-awareness can be a player’s greatest asset, and that is certainly the case here. With arms that measure 34 inches long, Lucas is not an easy player to get around, and he knows it. He takes a patient approach with his punch in both the run and pass game while displaying good timing of when to pull the trigger. While he may not jar his opponent as you’d think from a player his size, Lucas does show accurate placement with his punch and locks on well with his massive hands. Once locked on, it’s rare for a defender to get loose of his grasp. As a pass protector, his size helps him absorb the rusher's momentum before the two end up in a stalemate. As a run blocker, he displays a bit more of a nasty streak as he drives his legs and attempts to take his defender out of the play after locking on. Not only is he patient with his punch in pass protection, but he doesn’t get flustered and abandon his slide. While Lucas is not the most mobile player, he trusts his size to make up for his lateral quickness and stays true to his technique in pass protection. Thus far, it hasn’t let him down as he was rarely beaten by dynamite athletes like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Drake Jackson in 2020. His feet are a bit heavy but surprisingly disciplined in his slide, enabling him to keep his weight under him so he can stay balanced and change direction.

Cons:

Smith: The biggest issue for Lucas is his pad level, and it shows up in nearly every aspect of playing the position. He doesn’t get the kind of movement you’d think from a player his size in the run game. It’s typically because his opponents out-leverage him and hold their ground. His pad-level also makes it difficult to drive his legs after contact because he’s too upright. In pass protection, Lucas doesn’t absorb power by sitting down as much as he just stands up and bows his back. This is good enough to get the job done in college, NFL defenders will take advantage of this with their strength, and while Thibodeaux didn’t beat him often, he did walk him back several times after getting under him. When trying to get to the second level or pulling, Lucas runs straight up, and it makes it difficult for him to get any movement at the point of attack or change direction to adjust to more mobile athletes that try to avoid him. It’s not often he executed second-level blocks for this reason. Washington State’s run system won’t do him any favors adjusting to the NFL either. He’s rarely asked to fire off the football or perform combination blocks with a guard or tight end. Because of this, learning proper technique as a run blocker and improving his angles of attack will be the primary focus for him early on in the league. Lucas will also need to learn to diagnose quicker against stunts and blitzes. That’s the only time he’s looked flustered and abandoned his technique in pass protection.

Summary:

Smith: Lucas is a massive right tackle that makes up for below-average mobility with his size and length. His straight-line speed and lateral movement will likely keep him on the right side, but he takes a patient approach with a good understanding of the advantages his size and length give him. He’s currently more advanced in pass protection than he is as a run blocker, and his pad level must improve in all facets of his game. He likely fits better in a gap-heavy scheme than a zone-heavy one because of his limited range as an athlete. Still, he has a chance to earn a starting role very early in his career, and with further development, Lucas could be a long-term starter in the NFL.

Background:

A three-star prospect coming out of Washington, Lucas redshirted in 2017 before starting all 13 games the following year and being named a Freshman All-American. He’s also been a mainstay on All-Pac-12 teams since his redshirt-freshman campaign and will enter the 2021 season on the Outland Trophy Watch List for the third-straight season. Described as a tireless worker by many, Lucas is often his toughest critic, which pushes him to show up to the weight room or practice field with a purpose every day. Despite being more of a leader by example with a humble, quiet approach, Lucas does occasionally take players under his wing to help with their development. A fifth-year senior, Lucas has been a model of durability in his three full seasons as a starter. One of seven children, and the oldest of three boys, Lucas’ grandfather played baseball at Seattle University.

One-Liners

Smith: His straight-line speed and lateral movement will likely keep him on the right side, but he takes a patient approach with a good understanding of the advantages his size and length give him.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Smith: 7.9 / 8.9