NFL Draft Profile: Spencer Rattler, Quarterback, Oklahoma Sooners

#7

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 205

DOB: 9/28/00

Eligible: 2022

Phoenix, AZ

Pinnacle High School

Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Lamattina: Rattler is extremely composed in the pocket as he makes reads over the field while dealing with pressure. He has all the arm talent a team could want in their quarterback. Can make any throw on the field with the necessary zip or touch on the pass. He is able to make passes rolling to his left or right without losing any power on the ball. Maintains pinpoint accuracy when throwing on the run. Stays very aware in the pocket to feel pressure and extend plays with his legs. He is a very smart playmaker when scrambling to draw defenders out and get his receivers open or just take it himself. Relatively good decision maker, doesn’t make a ton of questionable throws into double or triple coverage very often. He has a quickfire release to get the ball out in a hurry in tight window situations.

Cons:

Lamattina: Overthrew a lot of deep balls by a few yards and didn’t give his receiver a chance at the ball. Sometimes gets a little antsy on his deep passes, sacrificing his footwork and mechanics which goes with his accuracy struggles down the field. Isn’t very dynamic as a runner on designed plays or scrambles for yards. Can be a bit overconfident in his running ability on read option plays that result in lost yardage. Needs to remain more stable and compact with his mechanics to tune in more consistent downfield accuracy.

Summary:

Lamattina: Spencer Rattler has all the physical tools and arm talent for the make of a franchise quarterback. He is a smart player who makes good decisions at the helm of the Oklahoma offense. He still has some finetuning to do with his mechanics in order to make his downfield throws more consistent. He should be one of, if not, the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft if he is able to remain consistent and build off the highs of last season.

Background:

Hometown is Phoenix, Arizona. Five-star recruit and the consensus top-rated quarterback according to 247Sports. Was selected to the All-American Bowl. Named the MVP at the Elite 11 quarterback competition. Broke the Arizona state records for passing yards (11,083) and passing touchdowns (116). Suffered a minor hip injury in 2020 against Kansas. Major is communication.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Spencer Rattler is a special talent at quarterback with great arm talent who only needs to clean up some kinks with his deep accuracy and consistency with his mechanics.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.1 / 9.0