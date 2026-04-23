10 Late Round NFL Draft Sleepers With Highest Upside
The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will occur on Thursday. Friday welcomes Rounds 2 and 3. There is a list of expected prospects that will be top-64 selections. The NFL Draft is won on Day 3, where the smartest organizations flex their scouting muscles by drafting late-round sleepers that develop into eventual contributors and starters.
The 2026 NFL Draft is being described as a class that lacks premier blue-chip talent at the top. That doesn't mean there aren't talented prospects throughout. There are a variety of late-round sleepers who will develop into draft-weekend steals. We've identified 10 sleepers with untapped potential.
NFL Draft: 10 Late-Round Sleepers With Highest Upside
Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
Clemson running back Adam Randall switched positions from wide receiver and is making a smooth transition as a ball carrier. He's a 232-pound weapon who rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this past campaign. Randall has intriguing speed at his frame profile, running an underrated 4.50 at the NFL Combine. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native combines size with top-end speed.
Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell deserves more national recognition. After leading the Huskies in 2024 with a stellar 860 receiving yards, the former Wisconsin transfer totally broke out in 2025 by recording a high-volume 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns. Bell possesses massive hands (10 inches) that show up at the catch point. An ideal Z-receiver at the next level, he's also supremely athletic, having leaped a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine.
Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
Stanford tight end Sam Roush may be the most pro-ready prospect at his position in this class. A towering 6-foot-6 and 267-pound versatile weapon, Roush is a developed in-line blocker who can contribute right away. The hard-nosed player tested athletically at the NFL Combine, running a 4.70 and jumping a 38.5-inch vertical. There's untapped potential to explore as a pass catcher, having registered 545 receiving yards on a bad Stanford passing offense.
Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky
Kentucky interior offensive linemen Jager Burton is an experienced and versatile prospect. The Lexington native has made 47 consecutive starts with over 2,500 snaps at guard and center. Burton is incredibly athletic, proven at the NFL Combine by running a 4.94 and leaping a 28-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. He possesses enough strength to hold up inside, and could be a plus-athlete in space.
Max Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa
Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn was quietly productive. The hard-nosed Hawkeyes standout notched 17.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks across the previous two campaigns. Llewellyn routinely uses size and length (32.25-inch arms) to create penetration. He's a regular in the backfield with a high football IQ, active hands, and a red-hot motor.
Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
Perhaps Kaleb Proctor is going to be a second-round pick and doesn't belong on this list. Robert Alford was the last prospect from Southeastern Louisiana (2013) to be a top-64 selection. Proctor possesses an excellent opportunity to end that drought. The Oak Grove, Louisiana native registered 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks throughout a dominant 2025 campaign. The charged-up defensive tackle is an elite athlete inside with first-step quickness.
Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana
Jaden Dugger used to play wide receiver. He made the transition to linebacker and experienced a breakout season in 2025 by totaling 125 tackles, leading the Sun Belt with 64 solo takedowns. Dugger was outstanding at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing the improvements he's made at the position, alongside his range and sideline-to-sideline ability. He also ran a 4.60 in the 40 yard dash and a 7.00 three-cone at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds.
Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings became the first Lumberjacks player in Senior Bowl history. He was excellent in Mobile, proving he belonged among bigger-school prospects. The 6-1, 193-pound Demmings then went to the NFL Combine and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. Long speed was displayed via a 4.40. He has an intense personality that makes him a press-man cornerback. Size, length, athleticism, and effort are all present.
Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
Oregon's Jadon Canady strikes us as a late-round undersized cornerback who's going to develop into a quality starting nickel. He started 13 games for the Ducks at nickel this past season, recording 39 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Canady, who previously played at Tulane and Ole Miss, is extremely confident in his approach.
VJ Payne, S, Kansas State
Kansas State safety VJ Payne is a 42-game starter with excellent size and athleticism. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound versatile DB possesses near 34-inch arms. Payne ran 4.4 at the NFL Combine with a 10-foot-7 broad jump. The four-year Wildcats contributor accumulated 100-plus tackles across 2024-25. He's a veteran communicator with the frame and length required to earn a flexible role in coverage and around the line of scrimmage.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL