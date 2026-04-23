10 Late Round NFL Draft Sleepers With Highest Upside

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will occur on Thursday. Friday welcomes Rounds 2 and 3. There is a list of expected prospects that will be top-64 selections. The NFL Draft is won on Day 3, where the smartest organizations flex their scouting muscles by drafting late-round sleepers that develop into eventual contributors and starters.

The 2026 NFL Draft is being described as a class that lacks premier blue-chip talent at the top. That doesn't mean there aren't talented prospects throughout. There are a variety of late-round sleepers who will develop into draft-weekend steals. We've identified 10 sleepers with untapped potential.

NFL Draft: 10 Late-Round Sleepers With Highest Upside

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) gains yards after catch during the first half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Clemson running back Adam Randall switched positions from wide receiver and is making a smooth transition as a ball carrier. He's a 232-pound weapon who rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns this past campaign. Randall has intriguing speed at his frame profile, running an underrated 4.50 at the NFL Combine. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina native combines size with top-end speed.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch for a touchdown against UAB Blazers safety AJ Brown (20) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell deserves more national recognition. After leading the Huskies in 2024 with a stellar 860 receiving yards, the former Wisconsin transfer totally broke out in 2025 by recording a high-volume 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns. Bell possesses massive hands (10 inches) that show up at the catch point. An ideal Z-receiver at the next level, he's also supremely athletic, having leaped a 41-inch vertical and 11-foot-1 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

Sep 20, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) makes a catch against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Stanford tight end Sam Roush may be the most pro-ready prospect at his position in this class. A towering 6-foot-6 and 267-pound versatile weapon, Roush is a developed in-line blocker who can contribute right away. The hard-nosed player tested athletically at the NFL Combine, running a 4.70 and jumping a 38.5-inch vertical. There's untapped potential to explore as a pass catcher, having registered 545 receiving yards on a bad Stanford passing offense.

Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Kentucky interior offensive linemen Jager Burton is an experienced and versatile prospect. The Lexington native has made 47 consecutive starts with over 2,500 snaps at guard and center. Burton is incredibly athletic, proven at the NFL Combine by running a 4.94 and leaping a 28-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. He possesses enough strength to hold up inside, and could be a plus-athlete in space.

Max Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Max Llewellyn (48) pressures Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Grant Jordan (9) Sept. 13, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn was quietly productive. The hard-nosed Hawkeyes standout notched 17.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks across the previous two campaigns. Llewellyn routinely uses size and length (32.25-inch arms) to create penetration. He's a regular in the backfield with a high football IQ, active hands, and a red-hot motor.

Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (DL25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps Kaleb Proctor is going to be a second-round pick and doesn't belong on this list. Robert Alford was the last prospect from Southeastern Louisiana (2013) to be a top-64 selection. Proctor possesses an excellent opportunity to end that drought. The Oak Grove, Louisiana native registered 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks throughout a dominant 2025 campaign. The charged-up defensive tackle is an elite athlete inside with first-step quickness.

Jaden Dugger, LB, Louisiana

Linebacker Jaden Dugger during the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Media Day. Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaden Dugger used to play wide receiver. He made the transition to linebacker and experienced a breakout season in 2025 by totaling 125 tackles, leading the Sun Belt with 64 solo takedowns. Dugger was outstanding at the East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing the improvements he's made at the position, alongside his range and sideline-to-sideline ability. He also ran a 4.60 in the 40 yard dash and a 7.00 three-cone at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds.

Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings became the first Lumberjacks player in Senior Bowl history. He was excellent in Mobile, proving he belonged among bigger-school prospects. The 6-1, 193-pound Demmings then went to the NFL Combine and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. Long speed was displayed via a 4.40. He has an intense personality that makes him a press-man cornerback. Size, length, athleticism, and effort are all present.

Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon's Jadon Canady strikes us as a late-round undersized cornerback who's going to develop into a quality starting nickel. He started 13 games for the Ducks at nickel this past season, recording 39 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Canady, who previously played at Tulane and Ole Miss, is extremely confident in his approach.

VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State safety VJ Payne is a 42-game starter with excellent size and athleticism. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound versatile DB possesses near 34-inch arms. Payne ran 4.4 at the NFL Combine with a 10-foot-7 broad jump. The four-year Wildcats contributor accumulated 100-plus tackles across 2024-25. He's a veteran communicator with the frame and length required to earn a flexible role in coverage and around the line of scrimmage.