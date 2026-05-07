Our Late-Round Sleeper Hits and Misses From the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft was an unpredictable event. Considered one of the weaker classes in recent memory, there wasn't exactly consensus opinions across all seven rounds. That welcomed surprise picks and unexpected occurrences.

Some organizations navigated those challenges better than others. We spent months studying the crop of prospects, from dissecting film to analyzing all-star games (Senior Bowl, Shrine, etc.) and NFL Combine performances. Having taken every ounce of information at our disposal into account, we entered the 2026 NFL Draft with certain expectations. Taking time to reflect on the actual results, these prospects were some of our late-round hits and misses.



2026 NFL Draft: Our Late-Round Hits and Misses

HIT: Gracen Halton, San Francisco 49ers, DT

Sep 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) looks on against the Temple Owls in the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton was a standout at the Senior Bowl. His first-step quickness and initial explosiveness routinely creates backfield penetration, leading to 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks over the previous two seasons. We believed Halton had established himself as a borderline top-100 selection and the San Francisco 49ers took him at No. 107 overall. The 49ers are getting an undersized three-technique with intriguing pass-rushing potential.

MISS: Cole Payton, Philadelphia Eagles, QB

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cole Payton runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cole Payton entered the 2026 NFL Draft as an intriguing quarterback with just one year of starting experience. North Dakota State's dual-threat signal caller accounted for 29 touchdowns as a passer and runner in 2025. He ended up being the sixth quarterback off the board, with Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik coming off the board before him. A developmental talent, it's good that he won't be asked to play right away for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's also difficult to see him ever having much of a role behind Jalen Hurts.

HIT: Jadon Canady, Kansas City Chiefs, CB

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Watching Jadon Canady on film was a fun experience. The former Tulane and Ole Miss transfer is a sticky slot corner with athleticism and confidence. With the Kansas City Chiefs selecting him at No. 109 overall, he was arguably the third nickel cornerback off the board, behind second-round picks Treydan Stukes and D'Angelo Ponds. We thought highly of Canady and his top-110 landing spot despite being a specialized, role-specific player indicates the Chiefs see a future defensive starter in the slot.

MISS: Charles Demmings, Minnesota Vikings, CB

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Demmings became the first Stephen F. Austin player in Senior Bowl history. He went to Mobile and proved he belonged next to big-school prospects. Demmings later went to the NFL Combine and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. He was a top-100 prospect on our board, but ended up being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 163rd pick. We still believe the competitive, intense cornerback will outperform his draft slot.

HIT: Kyle Louis, Miami Dolphins, LB

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Former Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis was another Senior Bowl standout who immediately caught our attention in Mobile. He's a rangy playmaker with sideline-to-sideline ability. He's undersized to play a traditional get-off-blocks role, so some scouts see him playing overhang safety or even nickel cornerback. Those projections likely pushed Louis down the board, but the Miami Dolphins got great value in the fourth round at No. 138 overall. The rebuilding Dolphins will get him on the field in some capacity.

MISS: Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Dakota State wideout Bryce Lance (WO26) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bryce Lance was unfathomably productive at North Dakota State, becoming the first wide receiver in program history to register consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns (remember they produced top-35 selection Christian Watson in 2022). Turn on his tape and it became abundantly clear that he was incredibly raw, leaning on athleticism to simply gallop past outmatched defensive backs at the FCS level. Still, after running 4.34 at the NFL Combine, we wondered if Lance could match Watson's draft slot. Instead, teams recognized he's a developing route runner, and the New Orleans Saints selected him at No. 136.

HIT: Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We had a draftable grade on Kentucky interior offensive lineman Jager Burton after watching him on tape. The Wildcats blocker then went to the NFL Combine and put forth an incredibly athletic performance that included running a 4.94. Burton has legitimate three-position versatility inside, and he projects best at center. He's such a Green Bay Packers player, and he'll contribute for them, first as a backup, as the 153rd selection.