Our Late-Round Sleeper Hits and Misses From the NFL Draft
The 2026 NFL Draft was an unpredictable event. Considered one of the weaker classes in recent memory, there wasn't exactly consensus opinions across all seven rounds. That welcomed surprise picks and unexpected occurrences.
Some organizations navigated those challenges better than others. We spent months studying the crop of prospects, from dissecting film to analyzing all-star games (Senior Bowl, Shrine, etc.) and NFL Combine performances. Having taken every ounce of information at our disposal into account, we entered the 2026 NFL Draft with certain expectations. Taking time to reflect on the actual results, these prospects were some of our late-round hits and misses.
2026 NFL Draft: Our Late-Round Hits and Misses
HIT: Gracen Halton, San Francisco 49ers, DT
Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Gracen Halton was a standout at the Senior Bowl. His first-step quickness and initial explosiveness routinely creates backfield penetration, leading to 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks over the previous two seasons. We believed Halton had established himself as a borderline top-100 selection and the San Francisco 49ers took him at No. 107 overall. The 49ers are getting an undersized three-technique with intriguing pass-rushing potential.
MISS: Cole Payton, Philadelphia Eagles, QB
Cole Payton entered the 2026 NFL Draft as an intriguing quarterback with just one year of starting experience. North Dakota State's dual-threat signal caller accounted for 29 touchdowns as a passer and runner in 2025. He ended up being the sixth quarterback off the board, with Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik coming off the board before him. A developmental talent, it's good that he won't be asked to play right away for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's also difficult to see him ever having much of a role behind Jalen Hurts.
HIT: Jadon Canady, Kansas City Chiefs, CB
Watching Jadon Canady on film was a fun experience. The former Tulane and Ole Miss transfer is a sticky slot corner with athleticism and confidence. With the Kansas City Chiefs selecting him at No. 109 overall, he was arguably the third nickel cornerback off the board, behind second-round picks Treydan Stukes and D'Angelo Ponds. We thought highly of Canady and his top-110 landing spot despite being a specialized, role-specific player indicates the Chiefs see a future defensive starter in the slot.
MISS: Charles Demmings, Minnesota Vikings, CB
Charles Demmings became the first Stephen F. Austin player in Senior Bowl history. He went to Mobile and proved he belonged next to big-school prospects. Demmings later went to the NFL Combine and leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. He was a top-100 prospect on our board, but ended up being selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 163rd pick. We still believe the competitive, intense cornerback will outperform his draft slot.
HIT: Kyle Louis, Miami Dolphins, LB
Former Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis was another Senior Bowl standout who immediately caught our attention in Mobile. He's a rangy playmaker with sideline-to-sideline ability. He's undersized to play a traditional get-off-blocks role, so some scouts see him playing overhang safety or even nickel cornerback. Those projections likely pushed Louis down the board, but the Miami Dolphins got great value in the fourth round at No. 138 overall. The rebuilding Dolphins will get him on the field in some capacity.
MISS: Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints
Bryce Lance was unfathomably productive at North Dakota State, becoming the first wide receiver in program history to register consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns (remember they produced top-35 selection Christian Watson in 2022). Turn on his tape and it became abundantly clear that he was incredibly raw, leaning on athleticism to simply gallop past outmatched defensive backs at the FCS level. Still, after running 4.34 at the NFL Combine, we wondered if Lance could match Watson's draft slot. Instead, teams recognized he's a developing route runner, and the New Orleans Saints selected him at No. 136.
HIT: Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers
We had a draftable grade on Kentucky interior offensive lineman Jager Burton after watching him on tape. The Wildcats blocker then went to the NFL Combine and put forth an incredibly athletic performance that included running a 4.94. Burton has legitimate three-position versatility inside, and he projects best at center. He's such a Green Bay Packers player, and he'll contribute for them, first as a backup, as the 153rd selection.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL