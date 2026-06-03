Underrated Fifth-Round NFL Draft Gems Poised to Outperform Expectations

We’ve thoroughly analyzed the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Recently, we identified our five favorite selections. Limiting our opinion to the top-five picks from the fifth round was difficult considering 41 total selections were made.

Our initial list included Jaden Dugger (49ers), Sam Hecht (Panthers), Jager Burton (Packers), Justin Joly (Broncos), and Keith Abney II (Lions). There were alternative options that impressed analysts and deserved more appreciation. We're expanding that list.

We’ve singled out five additional fifth-round picks that flew under the radar.

2026 NFL Draft: Overlooked Fifth-Round Picks

Kamari Ramsey, DB, Houston Texans

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Aaron Anderson (1) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey possesses the versatility and frame the Houston Texans covet in the defensive backfield. The same coaching and scouting staff that nailed recent picks like Derek Stingley Jr., Calen Bullock, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre have identified him as their next steal. Ramsey can play nickel or either safety spot. He's tough, athletic, and versatile. Playing time will initially be tough to come by in this secondary, but he'll provide depth and special teams ability.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Emmett Johnson was among the more hard-nosed and urgent running backs in the NFL Draft. Though he lacks elite athletic traits, the former Nebraska standout runs with violence and a high-level competitive mindset. His football IQ, passing-down ability, and vision are also advanced traits of his game. There's an underrated pathway to relevance for Johnson with the Kansas City Chiefs. High-priced free agent addition Kenneth Walker III was at his best in Seattle when splitting carries with Zach Charbonnet.

Charles Demmings, CB, Minnesota Vikings

SFA cornerback Charles Demmings tries to pull down ACU tight end Jed Castles Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. Abilene Christian University defeated Stephen F. Austin University at home, 28-20. | Ronald W. Erdrich/Reporter-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Charles Demmings wrote an incredible pre-draft story. From starting a grass-cutting company with his father to becoming the first Stephen F. Austin player in Senior Bowl history, his ascension deserved to be documented and appreciated. Demmings is more than his heartwarming journey. He's incredibly athletic and competitive. The former Lumberjacks cornerback leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at the NFL Combine. He's an excellent fit for Brian Flores' approach with the Minnesota Vikings.

Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Chicago Bears

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

College production often translates to the pros. Former Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott certainly hopes that is the case. He transferred from New Mexico State to Arizona State in 2024 and compiled 163 tackles in two seasons. Elliott is a big throwback two-down linebacker with physicality and heavy hands. The Chicago Bears are getting an old-school inside thumper who appears capable of playing a specialized role on defense. His character and commitment was also praised throughout the pre-draft process.

Zakee Wheatley, DB, Carolina Panthers

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball in for a touch down pressured by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) in the second half in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Zakee Wheatley broke out at Penn State during the 2024 season, recording a team-high three interceptions and 96 tackles. The Crofton, Maryland native followed that up with another stellar 2025 campaign that saw him notch another 74 tackles. Scouts were surprised to see Wheatley available this late into Day Three. The Carolina Panthers are getting a rangy and physical safety. He possesses ideal length and athleticism to close throwing lanes quickly at the next level.