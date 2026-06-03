Underrated Fifth-Round NFL Draft Gems Poised to Outperform Expectations
We’ve thoroughly analyzed the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Recently, we identified our five favorite selections. Limiting our opinion to the top-five picks from the fifth round was difficult considering 41 total selections were made.
Our initial list included Jaden Dugger (49ers), Sam Hecht (Panthers), Jager Burton (Packers), Justin Joly (Broncos), and Keith Abney II (Lions). There were alternative options that impressed analysts and deserved more appreciation. We're expanding that list.
We’ve singled out five additional fifth-round picks that flew under the radar.
2026 NFL Draft: Overlooked Fifth-Round Picks
Kamari Ramsey, DB, Houston Texans
Kamari Ramsey possesses the versatility and frame the Houston Texans covet in the defensive backfield. The same coaching and scouting staff that nailed recent picks like Derek Stingley Jr., Calen Bullock, Kamari Lassiter, and Jalen Pitre have identified him as their next steal. Ramsey can play nickel or either safety spot. He's tough, athletic, and versatile. Playing time will initially be tough to come by in this secondary, but he'll provide depth and special teams ability.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Emmett Johnson was among the more hard-nosed and urgent running backs in the NFL Draft. Though he lacks elite athletic traits, the former Nebraska standout runs with violence and a high-level competitive mindset. His football IQ, passing-down ability, and vision are also advanced traits of his game. There's an underrated pathway to relevance for Johnson with the Kansas City Chiefs. High-priced free agent addition Kenneth Walker III was at his best in Seattle when splitting carries with Zach Charbonnet.
Charles Demmings, CB, Minnesota Vikings
Charles Demmings wrote an incredible pre-draft story. From starting a grass-cutting company with his father to becoming the first Stephen F. Austin player in Senior Bowl history, his ascension deserved to be documented and appreciated. Demmings is more than his heartwarming journey. He's incredibly athletic and competitive. The former Lumberjacks cornerback leaped a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump at the NFL Combine. He's an excellent fit for Brian Flores' approach with the Minnesota Vikings.
Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Chicago Bears
College production often translates to the pros. Former Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott certainly hopes that is the case. He transferred from New Mexico State to Arizona State in 2024 and compiled 163 tackles in two seasons. Elliott is a big throwback two-down linebacker with physicality and heavy hands. The Chicago Bears are getting an old-school inside thumper who appears capable of playing a specialized role on defense. His character and commitment was also praised throughout the pre-draft process.
Zakee Wheatley, DB, Carolina Panthers
Zakee Wheatley broke out at Penn State during the 2024 season, recording a team-high three interceptions and 96 tackles. The Crofton, Maryland native followed that up with another stellar 2025 campaign that saw him notch another 74 tackles. Scouts were surprised to see Wheatley available this late into Day Three. The Carolina Panthers are getting a rangy and physical safety. He possesses ideal length and athleticism to close throwing lanes quickly at the next level.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL