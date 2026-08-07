The Seven Biggest Late-Round Rookie Surprises at NFL Training Camp So Far

All 32 teams are roughly two weeks into NFL training camp. On Thursday evening, we watched the preseason opener as the annual Hall of Fame game was contested between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals this year. Rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft have now had a plethora of opportunities to make positive impressions.

Every offseason, several late-round rookies outperform expectations by making statements at training camp. This summer has been no different. We've identified seven Day Three selections making undeniable impressions.

NFL Training Camp: Biggest Late-Round Surprises So Far

Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons (Round 3, No. 79)

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been a routine standout at training camp practices. The former USC transfer set a single-season program record at Georgia in 2025 with 81 receptions. He also ran a 4.35 at the NFL Combine. Branch has been using his explosive athleticism to run dynamic routes at Falcons practice. He's also flashed legitimate chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Don't be shocked if the Las Vegas, Nevada native wins a starting job coming out of camp.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots (Round 3, No. 95)

New England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon has consistently stood out dating back to OTAs and minicamps. The former Notre Dame standout has effectively been working as the TE2 behind Hunter Henry ever since veteran Julian Hill suffered a season-ending injury. Raridon has three-down potential as a receiver and blocker. He had an impressive 482 receiving yards for the Fighting Irish last season. Playing behind Henry will be beneficial to his development.

Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (Round 4, No. 105)

Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash of any prospect in attendance at the NFL Combine (4.26). This past season, the former Texas and Oklahoma transfer led the SEC in receiving yards, producing 1,054 yards at Mississippi State. The Los Angeles Chargers drafted a dynamic playmaker in the fourth round. Thompson has already been displaying take-the-top-off speed at training camp. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will find creative ways to use his skill set to stretch opposing defenses vertically.

Jager Burton, IOL, Green Bay Packers (Round 5, No. 153)

Jager Burton was an athletic and experienced interior offensive line prospect. The Green Bay Packers drafted an underrated blocker who is flexible enough to play center and guard. Partially due to injuries, Burton started quickly getting first-team reps with the offense at OTAs and minicamp, and that is still the case at training camp. Bill Huber of Packers On SI recently noted that he worked with the starters at the Packers' sixth practice.

Charles Demmings, CB, Minnesota Vikings (Round 5, No. 163)

Cornerback Charles Demmings was among our favorite late-round prospects. The 6-1, 193-pound coverage defender has lengthy 32-inch arms and also crushed the NFL Combine by running a 4.41 and leaping a 42-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. He also became the first Stephen F. Austin player in Senior Bowl history. Demmings filled out an impressive pre-draft profile and the Minnesota Vikings were an excellent landing spot. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has already praised his training camp performance.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (Round 5, No. 176)

If we had to single out one late-round rookie who has been the biggest surprise from NFL training camp, it would be Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen. The former Cincinnati wideout has been a consistent standout dating back to OTAs, and he's totally earned Patrick Mahomes' trust this offseason. Allen recently suffered an injury scare, but escaped with a minor setback when something bigger was initially feared. He looks fully capable of being a starting receiver in Andy Reid's offense.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Round 6, No. 197)

The Los Angeles Rams ran heavier offensive packages last season with frequent multi-tight-end sets. When aligned in 11 personnel, the third wide receiver spot is open behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Rookie CJ Daniels has been so impressive this offseason, establishing himself as a legitimate option for that role. The Rams routinely draft impactful prospects on Day Three, and Daniels could be Sean McVay's next late-round project to pay major dividends.