9 NFL Rookies Who Made Week 7 Impossible to Ignore

Tracking rookie progress is a weekly occurrence for us. Week 7 welcomed another opportunity for rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft class to impress. Several rookies took advantage of the opportunities afforded to them.

We've highlighted the nine biggest rookie performances from Week 7. Wide receivers, pass rushers, linebackers, and running backs were among the weekend standouts. Five touchdowns were scored by rookies heading into Monday Night Football.

The following nine rookies deserve praise for their Week 7 showings.

9 Rookie Standouts From Week 7 of the 2026 NFL Season

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns finally unlocked rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion, who had not topped 64 receiving yards in any game prior to Week 7. The dynamic wideout dominated a Tennessee Titans defense that didn't have answers for him. The Browns spammed concepts across the middle of the field, resulting in Concepcion having eight receptions on 10 targets for 129 yards. He generated explosive plays.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

New York Jets rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. has been on a heater since returning to the lineup from injury last weekend. The 30th overall selection had his second consecutive 100-yard game, having registered five catches (on five targets) for 115 yards and his second career touchdown in three appearances. Cooper is red-hot right now.

Francis Mauigoa, IOL, New York Giants

The New York Giants picked up an extremely impressive win over the Houston Texans in overtime. Rookie right guard Francis "SiSi" Mauigoa was not credited with allowing any sacks or even pressures against a stout Texans d-line. He was also effective as a run blocker for an offense that rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins claimed their first victory of 2026, beating their division rival Jets 28-25. Both of Caleb Douglas' receptions resulted in touchdowns, including the game-winning score. After a seven-yard score to begin the contest, Douglas gained 50+ yards after the catch on a five-yard pass near the line of scrimmage for his 63-yard touchdown with under five minutes remaining.

Gabe Jacas, EDGE, New England Patriots

The tape on New England Patriots rookie pass rusher Gabe Jacas from the Thursday Night Football defeat to the Chicago Bears is excellent. The second-round EDGE wins with power, quickness, athleticism, and football IQ. No rookie pass rusher had more pressures (five) than Jacas in Week 7. He's looking like a future Pro Bowler.

Kendal Daniels, LB, Atlanta Falcons

What a week for Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels. He suffered a scary-looking injury in Week 6 that resulted in a hospital checkup. Daniels avoided disaster, and returned to the lineup to wear the green dot in Week 7. The Falcons handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of 2026. The fourth-round linebacker effectively ended the game with a clutch interception. He's been downright awesome.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of the 49ers, star running back Christian McCaffrey exited Sunday's loss to the Falcons with an injury. While the offense undeniably missed his versatility, rookie ball carrier Kaelon Black did an admirable job filling in. Black rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown via 12 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He has not looked the draft-day reach he was initially advertised as.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers jumpstarted their season in Baker Mayfield's return, blowing out their division rival Carolina Panthers 43-13. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter had 10 tackles, his fourth double-digit tackle game in six appearances. Trotter's 62 total tackles are the most by a Buccaneers player through their first six career games since at least 2000, per Bucs PR.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Speaking of rookie linebackers, the Titans have an excellent one themselves in Anthony Hill Jr. The former Texas standout had another 12 tackles versus the Browns on Sunday, and is now tied for third in the NFL with 68 takedowns. Hill also forced his first career turnover, stripping Harold Fannin Jr. for a fumble in coverage.