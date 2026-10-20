10 NFL Rookies Who Delivered Huge Performances in Week 6

We continue to track rookie progress on a weekly basis. Various draftees from the 2026 NFL Draft class are consistently making strides. Week 6 offered new opportunities for rookies to take advantage of their opportunities.

Today's list spotlights the 10 biggest rookie performances from Week 6. Wide receivers, defensive backs, and offensive lineman were among this week's standouts. Seven touchdowns were scored by rookies on Sunday.

The following 10 rookies deserve appreciation for their Week 6 performances.

The 10 Best Rookie Performances From Week 6 of the 2026 NFL Season

Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard was tasked with stepping up with Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson sidelined by injury. The former Alabama standout did just that. Bernard caught 11 of 12 targets for 87 yards and a touchdown. It was the game-winning score over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans ran their offense through Carnell Tate in the second half and it paid dividends. The fourth overall selection registered six receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. His score from Cam Ward tied the game at 13 apiece. The Titans overcame a 13-0 halftime deficit to stun the Indianapolis Colts 26-20.

Caleb Lomu, OT, New England Patriots

New England Patriots rookie right tackle Caleb Lomu replaced an injured Morgan Moses. The 28th overall selection pitched a shutout in pass protection in a divisional win over the New York Jets. Lomu didn't give up a single pressure. He was often seen dominating No. 2 overall edge rusher David Bailey, pancaking him and putting him in the dirt.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Jets rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was activated off IR for Week 6 and immediately produced. He posted team-high results in receptions (6), targets (7), receiving yards (103), and touchdowns (1). It was borderline surprising to see Geno Smith treat Cooper, not Garrett WIlson, as his go-to receiver. Remember he was injured on a 30-yard catch in Week 1.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs improved to a perfect 5-0 with a dominant victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie EDGE R Mason Thomas continues to inject a jolt of energy into the front seven. The speedy pass rusher generated a rookie-high five pressures in Week 6. According to Sumer Sports, his pressure rate was 20.8 percent, with a time of 2.31 seconds to pressure.

Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers didn't have a first-round pick, but cornerback Brandon Cisse is playing like one. He was excellent on Sunday Night Football versus the Dallas Cowboys, allowing just three receptions on eight targets. Cisse intercepted Dak Prescott on a slant route where CeeDee Lamb unfortunately fell down (and changed his shoes).

Nate Boerkircher, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars were mocked for selecting tight end Nate Boerkircher at 56th overall, but he's been among the better in-line blockers in the league this season. He's consistently helping a top-12 rushing attack generate creases, and he also caught his first career touchdown on Sunday. Boerkircher is playing good ball for Liam Coen.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers secondary took advantage of a Philadelphia Eagles offense that was without quarterback Jalen Hurts. Fifth-round rookie safety Zakee Wheatley continues to look like a steal. Wheatley had four tackles, and added two pass breakups to his defensive totals. He covers a ton of ground, and is also a reliable wrap-up tackler.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman made plays throughout the second half of a Week 6 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The former Oregon standout was credited with four tackles, one sack, and a pass breakup. Thieneman was credited with allowing 56 receiving yards and a touchdown, but he patrolled the field desirably for Dennis Allen's defense.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Titans rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. continues to produce. At one point on Sunday, he shot into the backfield so quickly that he nearly took the carry from Colts QB Daniel Jones. He ended up tackling Jonathan Taylor for a five-yard loss. Hill racked up nine total tackles while contributing to a dominant Titans defensive performance.