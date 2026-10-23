9 NFL Second-Round Rookies Already Falling Short of the Early-Season Hype

All rookies selected with top-64 selections in every NFL Draft are faced with the weight of immediate expectation. The rookie class of the 2026 NFL Draft is no different. Through Week 6 and entering Week 7, we decided to focus closely on the progress made specifically by second-round picks so far.



Unsurprisingly, some are thriving while others are struggling. Several have suffered season-ending injuries (more below). Others have been healthy scratched, or are currently listed as the 5th-choice option at their respective position via official depth charts.



The following nine rookie second-round picks aren't meeting predraft expectations yet. We analyzed each situation.

9 Second-Round Rookies Who Haven't Made An Impact... Yet!

Christen Miller, DT, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller missed a game earlier this season due to injury. He initially had a difficult time getting back into the rotation, but did play a combined 50 snaps in Weeks 5 and 6. Miller is starting to flash, but he's totaled three tackles, zero sacks, and zero QB pressures in three appearances. The Saints have gotten nothing from first-round pick Jordyn Tyson either.

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions drafted Derrick Moore to hopefully become Aidan Hutchinson's running mate. It's been a fairly slow start for the former Michigan standout, who had an injury throughout the predraft process. Moore has two tackles and is still searching for his first career sack. Pro Football Focus has credited him with four pressures. A bigger impact should eventually arrive.

Zion Young, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie EDGE Zion Young has been a quality run-stopping defensive end. The 45th selection is consistently putting his hand in the dirt and battling in the trenches. The Ravens are still waiting for a bigger impact as a pass rusher. Young has registered zero sacks and three QB pressures.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, New York Jets

A hamstring injury prevented New York Jets rookie defensive back D'Angelo Ponds from making his regular-season debut until Week 3. Since then, he's understandably struggled while playing catch up. Right now, Ponds is PFF's lowest-graded cornerback (26.7) among all 163 CBs who qualify for grades during the 2026 season to date. The former Indiana standout has also been whistled for two penalties despite playing just 34 snaps.

Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jake Golday looked outstanding throughout the preseason, but it's notable when a second-round rookie isn't playing any regular-season snaps. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has put him on the field just seven times. Now, it's difficult to crack this 5-0 lineup right now. Golday also played defensive end in college before making the transition to linebacker, so it's totally normal for his acclimation period to be taking a bit longer.

CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts entered the NFL Draft without a first-round pick, and with an urgent need at linebacker. They ended up taking former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen at 53rd overall. Allen didn't really play until Week 5. He has five tackles in four games while struggling to earn the coaching staff's trust.

Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie tight end Eli Stowers began the season on IR due to quadriceps and hamstring injuries. Despite having already missed the minimum required four games, he hasn't been activated. Local reporters have questioned whether the decision is still injury related or not. Stowers struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, as he's still relatively new to playing the TE position. The situation is worth monitoring as the weeks continue to go by. Hopefully he gets activated and contributes soon; his athleticism warrants opportunity.

Marlin Klein, TE, Houston Texans

Perhaps the run on second-round tight ends influenced the Houston Texans' decision to draft Marlin Klein at 59th overall. The German-born playmaker never had more than 248 receiving yards in a single season at Michigan. He's currently listed as the 5th-string tight end on the Texans' official depth chart, having played 22 total snaps. Given his foreign-born status, it's going to take time.

Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Max Klare at 61st overall despite making various investments at the position in recent offseasons. They still have Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee on notable veteran contracts. They also drafted Terrance Ferguson with a second-round pick the year prior. Yeah, it's safe to say drafting Klare was all about the future. He's talented and athletic, but has earned just one snap. Perhaps the 2-4 Rams should have used this pick at a position with a more pressing need.

The following secound-round picks have missed significant time with injury: De'Zhaun Stribling (49ers, WR); Chase Bisontis (Cardinals, IOL); Bud Clark (Seahawks DB).