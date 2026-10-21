10 Biggest 2026 NFL Draft Steals: Day 3 Rookies Stealing the Spotlight After Week 6

We've already surpassed the Week 6 mark of the 2026 NFL season. That's provided us with a decent sample size to analyze. We continue to monitor every rookie from the 2026 NFL Draft class, paying extra-close attention to Day 3 sleepers.

Several rookies selected in Rounds 4-7 are making instant impacts. Finding immediate contributors throughout the latter portion of an NFL Draft keeps your roster healthy and competitive. Teams that successfully navigate these opportunities are better prepared.

We've identified the 10 biggest steals from Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft thus far. We'll continue evaluating weekly while presenting a new list quarterly moving forward.

10 Biggest Steals From Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft: Week 6 Update

Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton is playing a high-level rotational role for a 6-0 team. The 107th selection has been credited with 15 tackles and two sacks. He also forced and recovered a fumble. Halton is a quick-footed interior defender with explosiveness. He's consistently getting off blocks and making plays.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was inexplicable why Keionte Scott, a prospect we ranked 54th overall, slid to 116th. He's already played 238 defensive snaps for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Week 6. Scott ranks third on the Buccaneers in tackles (32) and he also has two pass breakups and a sack. He's been everywhere for Todd Bowles' defense, and is especially playing with confidence around the line of scrimmage.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers rookie defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton has been an immediate contributor. He's flashed consistent athleticism rushing off the edge. The former Penn State standout already has 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Dennis-Sutton has helped the Packers survive Micah Parsons' early-season absence. He's within one pressure (14) of having the second-most pressures (15) among all rookie EDGEs, and the three players ahead of him were top-55 picks.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. continues to be effective in a change-of-pace role behind Ashton Jeanty. The former Arkansas standout has rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown via 34 carries. Washington's 4.9 yards per attempt ranks eighth in the NFL among all running backs with at least 30 carries this season. The Raiders are getting him more involved.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Chicago Bears

With some injuries in the secondary, Chicago Bears rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad has played 257 snaps this season. The competitive corner has registered 18 tackles, one sack, one interception, and four pass breakups. Muhammad has endured the typical ups and downs of a rookie cornerback, but he's generally been tough in coverage.

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans rookie guard Fernando Carmona is currently on IR after being injured in Week 3. The 142nd selection surprisingly won the right guard job outright in training camp despite not even being considered in the competition when camp kicked off. Carmona was really impressive throughout the preseason, and in two starts before getting injured, he was not credited with allowing a sack. The Titans hope to have him back in the lineup.

Zakee Wheatley, S, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers rookie safety Zakee Wheatley is beginning to emerge as a mainstay in the lineup. Wheatley forced a fumble on his first NFL snap and hasn't really looked back. He's been credited with allowing just 39 receiving yards in coverage and has two pass breakups. The ex Nittany Lions defender has been solid in coverage, and he's very disciplined and willing when coming downhill to tackle.

Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses continues to see the field. Whether he's starting or splitting reps with Darien Porter, the fifth-round defender is making an impact. Masses has cooled slightly since having three combined interceptions in Weeks 2 and 3, but he does continue to look like a future long-term starter.

Kendal Daniels, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have two Day 3 rookie linebackers capable of making this list. Both Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. are contributing to a defense that is being well coached by Jeff Ulbrich. Daniels has 29 total tackles and he ranks second on the defense in TFLs with 4.5. The former Oklahoma standout also has a sack and a pass breakup.

Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers

49ers linebacker Jaden Dugger was among our favorite predraft sleepers. The Shrine Bowl breakout stud is making us look smart so far. Dugger has 28 tackles, one sack, and one TFL. The fifth-round rookie has earned a sizable 211 snaps on Raheem Morris' defense, meaning he's consistently playing with Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw.