Five NFL Rookies Facing Their Biggest Preseason Tests In Week 2

We've officially entered Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Week 1 provided us with our first opportunity to assess the 2026 NFL Draft class via in-game opportunities. Some rookies hit the ground running, while others clearly need more time on the practice field.

This weekend's slate of exhibition contests delivers fresh opportunities for improvement. Corrections have been taught via the film room, with chances to apply those learnings at practice sessions. Week 2 of the preseason will be a stress test for those who initially underwhelmed.

We've identified five first-round rookies who possess room for growth in preseason Week 2. The following prospects endured lukewarm debuts. The process is just beginning.

NFL Preseason Week 2: Five Rookies With Room to Grow

David Bailey, EDGE, New York Jets

The New York Jets played things cautiously with No. 2 overall pick David Bailey, giving him only eight snaps in his preseason debut. The first non-quarterback selected, Bailey will understandably be closely analyzed while playing in a massive market. He showcased some athleticism and urgency, recording one pressure despite the small sample size. He also occasionally looked a little stiff and slow to react. Hopefully he plays more extensively against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday evening.

Sonny Styles, LB, Washington Commanders

Linebacker is among the most difficult positions to make the transition to the pros from college. Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles is going through the process, and he's on schedule. The seventh overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft played a modest 14 snaps in his exhibition debut. Play recognition is a work in progress for Styles, and that's understandable. Saturday afternoon's game versus the Detroit Lions is an opportunity to showcase growth.

Caleb Banks, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings understood they were getting a raw prospect when they selected defensive tackle Caleb Banks at 18th overall. He was inconsistent at Florida, but there simply aren't many human beings who are 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds with 35-inch arms and an 85-inch wingspan. Banks' preseason debut highlighted his rawness. Pad level and leverage were recurring issues throughout his 25 snaps. The Vikings play the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

Growing pains have been evident for Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. throughout training camp. In theory, he was drafted to be the WR3 behind Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, but camp underdog Isaiah Williams has been more consistent at practice. Cooper has struggled to consistently separate, as he's clearly still mastering the fundamentals of running efficient routes at this level. He's entering Week 2 versus the Steelers after his best week of practice.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Rookie running back Jadarian Price recently returned to Seattle Seahawks practice after being sidelined with upper-leg soreness. He missed their first preseason game as a result, but should be cleared for Sunday's primetime warm-up with the Tennessee Titans. You'd imagine the Seahawks will want Price to get some exhibition action, considering how reliant they may be on his ability to replace Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.