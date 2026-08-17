10 Rookies Who Absolutely Dominated Week 1 of the NFL Preseason

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL preseason is officially in the books. All 16 exhibition contests provided us with fantastic opportunities to assess the 2026 NFL Draft rookie class. Some rookies took immediate advantage of their first in-game reps.

First-round picks to Day 3 steals, rookies ranging from all over the 2026 NFL Draft impressed in Week 1 of the preseason. We've identified 10 rookies in particular who totally dominated the proceedings. The following players are entering the final stretch of training camp with legitimate momentum at their back.

NFL preseason Week 1: Ten Rookies Who Totally Dominated

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders fans were understandably anxious to get their first look at No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft passed his first in-game test, going 10-of-16 with 97 passing yards and a touchdown. Mendoza looked like a pro-ready quarterback, running a variety of concepts with impressive execution. He was both accurate and decisive. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner sold play-action looks, moved defenders with his eyes, and targeted every area of the field. It was an excellent debut showing.

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Several rookie wide receivers made this list, but arguably none were more impressive than De'Zhaun Stribling. The San Francisco 49ers wideout hauled in seven receptions on eight targets for 63 yards. What made Stribling's performance so eye opening was that it came against the Tennessee Titans' starting secondary. The former Ole Miss standout routinely beat starting corners Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor, who the Titans committed more than $100 million to in free agency. He looked ready to contribute right away.

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

The Titans entered training camp thinking veteran Cordell Volson or sophomore Jackson Slater would be their starting right guard. In the preseason opener, it was fifth-round rookie Fernando Carmona who earned the start. He'd been gaining momentum in recent weeks and head coach Robert Saleh recently confirmed he has the inside track on winning the job. Carmona was excellent in the Titans' preseason debut, earning an overall grade of 82.4 from Pro Football Focus, with an 83.9 in pass protection.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns rookie wideout KC Concepcion was absolutely dynamic in his preseason debut. The three-pronged threat totaled 72 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown as a receiver, runner, and punt returner. Concepcion was elusive and explosive with excellent contact balance. The Browns drafted him partially because he's a dynamic athlete with versatile ability. His explosiveness and flexibility was on full display in Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders drafted running back Mike Washington Jr. because they needed better support at the position behind Ashton Jeanty. The 4.33 back (verified at the NFL Combine) was excellent in his preseason debut while looking like a legitimate change-of-pace option. Washington rushed for 63 yards on six carries, powered by a 53-yard gain, the longest run of preseason Week 1. He navigated some clutter at the line of scrimmage and showcased vision, burst, contact balance, and speed to generate an explosive play.

Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams got an extended look at first-round quarterback Ty Simpson, who responded to the heavy workload by completing 21-of-25 passing attempts for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and zero turnovers. Initially, he was running a fail-proof offense that prioritized simple concepts and protected bootlegs. The training wheels eventually came off and Simpson began spraying the football all over the field. He was 8-of-10 for 99 yards and both his touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Emmett Johnson was among our favorite late-round running back prospects and he impressed for the Kansas City Chiefs in his preseason debut. The hard-nosed ball carrier rushed for 59 yards via 12 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and he also added 10 additional receiving yards to his offensive totals. Johnson ran the football with contact balance and lateral quickness, finishing runs with the same toughness that impressed scouts at Nebraska.

Reggie Virgil, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals receiver Reggie Virgil led all rookie wideouts in targets (10) and receiving yards (107) in the first week of the preseason. The former Texas Tech standout had been building momentum for himself at recent training camp practices and successfully carried it over to his exhibition debut. Virgil's highlight was a one-handed, over-the-shoulder snag. He looked capable of contributing on offense this season.

Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens rookie wideout Ja'Kobi Lane has generated significant buzz at training camp and it was easy to see why in his preseason debut. The former USC standout displayed his massive catch radius and impressive body control. Lane had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. He's currently running away with the Ravens' WR3 job behind veterans Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and already has strong chemistry with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

No Day 3 rookie receiver has generated more camp buzz than Cyrus Allen. The fifth-round wideout totally lived up to expectations in his preseason debut. Allen had five targets, converting them to two receptions for 20 yards. The performance was better than the box score indicates. The ex Cincinnati Bearcat climbed the ladder for an impressive leaping third-down grab that moved the chains. He also looked explosive on a swing pass that gained 13 yards despite starting behind the line of scrimmage.