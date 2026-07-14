Re-Ranking Every 2026 NFL Draft Class From Best to Worst Before Training Camp Starts

NFL training camps are finally on the horizon! We learned a lot about the 2026 NFL Draft class throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp. We'll learn even more during training camp and throughout the preseason.

Almost immediately after the 2026 NFL Draft, we ranked all 32 classes from best to worst. It was an instant reaction piece. We've compiled additional information and insight into every draft class throughout offseason workouts.

That's precisely why we've decided to re-rank every draft class from No. 1 to 32 before training camp begins. Some classes climbed the leaderboard, whereas others plummeted or stayed put. These updated rankings reflect our current opinion of every 2026 draft class before camp starts.



2026 NFL Draft: Re-Ranking All 32 Classes Before Training Camp Starts

1. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry nailed the draft for a second consecutive year. Berry traded down and still got a franchise left tackle in Spencer Fano. Wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston complement each other nicely in an offense that needed more weapons. We also had a first-round grade on No. 58 overall safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

2. Baltimore Ravens

First-round guard Vega Ioane is an outstanding fit for the Baltimore Ravens' offense. Former Missouri EDGE Zion Young should help them rush the passer more effectively. Mid-round receivers Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane are expected to contribute. We loved the late selections of cornerback Chandler Rivers and running back Adam Randall.

3. New York Jets

You're typically going to grade highly when you make three first-round picks. The New York Jets got three prospects we like in EDGE David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. Second-round defensive back D'Angelo Ponds is undersized, but with an infectious amount of energy and a high football IQ.

4. Carolina Panthers

Monroe Freeling is a future starter at left tackle for the Carolina Panthers. He'll initially compete with Rasheed Walker, but long-term plans are in place. Nose tackle Lee Hunter will stop the run while playing a selfless role. Wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is a big-play machine with a vertical skill set, and center Sam Hecht is a future interior starter.

5. New York Giants

The New York Giants effectively utilized their pair of top-10 picks, nabbing linebacker Arvell Reese and guard Francis Maugioa. Both should make instant impacts in 2026. Cornerback Colton Hood is raw, but possesses the athletic traits needed to develop into a high-end coverage player.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Getting safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall was the best value-pick of the opening round. The Dallas Cowboys had two first-round selections, and they used the other to improve their pass rush by drafting EDGE Malachi Lawrence. Third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barham possesses an intriguing amount of defensive versatility.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Trading up for cornerback Mansoor Delane was a good decision for a Kansas City Chiefs team that lost Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. Fellow first-round pick Peter Woods needs to smooth out the rougher edges of his game. R Mason Thomas will be an effective rotational pass rusher. Jadon Canady may be a future starter at nickel, and running back Emmett Johnson could become the No. 2 behind Kenneth Walker III.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL will regret letting Rueben Bain Jr. slide to No. 15 overall due to the pre-draft debate over his arm length. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gladly pounced on his availability. The Bucs also got themselves one heck of a defensive back in Keionte Scott. Wide receiver Ted Hurst III has a vertical above-the-rim skill set.

9. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills used their first two picks on pro-ready prospects in defensive end TJ Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell was a volume machine in college, and fifth-round safety Jalon Kilgore is so versatile. The Bills strung together a strong draft class.

10. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears needed an instant impact safety after losing Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker to free agency and they got one in Dillon Thieneman. Center Logan Jones is an outstanding fit for Ben Johnson's zone-based offense. Sam Roush is perfect for the emergence of multi tight end sets, and third-round receiver (and special teams ace) Zavion Thomas has 4.3 speed.

11. Detroit Lions

Offensive tackle Blake Miller was the most straightforward evaluation in this draft after he made 54 career starts at Clemson. The Detroit Lions then doubled down on Michigan defenders with defensive end Derrick Moore and linebacker Jimmy Rolder. Fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney II could eventually start at nickel.

12. Miami Dolphins

The rebuilding Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 picks. Naturally, there was a little inconsistency with that much volume. Most agreed 12th overall pick Kadyn Proctor was a slight reach, and the selection became slightly more confusing after learning he'll be playing guard as a rookie. The best pick the Dolphins made was second-round linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who was a 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist. First-round cornerback Chris Johnson will also play right away.

13. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are expecting Carnell Tate and Cam Ward to develop a relationship that will thrive for years to come. After getting Tate for Ward, the Titans shifted attention to head coach Robert Saleh and what he wants his defense to be. Both defensive end Keldric Faulk and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. are coach-Saleh approved players with size and length.



14. Las Vegas Raiders

This Las Vegas Raiders draft class will ultimately be judged by how No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza pans out. Second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes should be an immediate contributor. Keyron Crawford is a flexible front-seven defender. Fourth-round cornerback Jermod McCoy was a first-round player with a complicated injury history. In a 10-player class, guard Trey Zuhn III, running back Mike Washington Jr., cornerback Hezekiah Masses, and wide receiver Malik Benson have opportunities to develop into useful late-round picks.

15. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals strung together an impressive draft class considering they traded their first-round pick. Second-round pass rusher Cashius Howell is undersized, but he's energetic and athletic, making him ideal for a subpackage role. Tacario Davis is a big and long cornerback, and interior linemen Connor Lew and Brian Parker II have starting-caliber upside.

16. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are another team that suffered in these rankings due to the lack of a first-round pick. They did well all things considered. Cornerback Brandon Cisse should improve a position group that requires immediate help. Defensive linemen Chris McClellan and Dani Dennis-Sutton project as contributors. We love fifth-round center Jager Burton, too.

17. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints need first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to stay healthy after he consistently faced availability issues in college. Second-round defensive tackle Christen Miller has a pro-ready frame. Tight end Oscar Delp was undervalued throughout the pre-draft process and will eventually make a fairly big impact.

18. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans arguably reached on a guard by trading up for Keylan Rutledge, but he's an excellent fit in their offense. Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is a big-bodied run stopper who will make Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter even better. The Texans made one of our favorite Day Three picks in safety Kamari Ramsey.

19. Arizona Cardinals

Running back Jeremiyah Love was arguably the best overall prospect in the draft, but the rebuilding Arizona Cardinals came under fire for using the No. 3 selection on a devalued position. Nabbing guard Chase Bisontis should help the Love pick, and quarterback Carson Beck is the wild-card of this class.

20. Seattle Seahawks

First-round running back Jadarian Price could help replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III for the Seattle Seahawks. Safety Bud Clark projects as a future starter next to Nick Emmanwori and Julian Love. Fifth-round guard Beau Stephens may be a 2027 starter after Anthony Bradford's contract expires. Don't be shocked if late-round cornerback Andre Fuller makes an impact.

21. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders only made five total selections, with just two in the opening 146 picks. That limits the overall grade of the class, but first-round linebacker Sonny Styles is a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate. Wide receiver Antonio Williams could also play himself into a role.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Max Iheanachor is a high-upside offensive tackle who has developed in stunning fashion despite not playing high school football. The Pittsburgh Steelers also got themselves a pro-ready wide receiver in Germie Bernard. Quarterback Drew Allar is a lottery ticket, and third-round guard Gennings Dunker has starting-caliber potential.

23. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers should get immediate contributions from first-round pass rusher Akheem Mesidor, who is experienced and mature. College center Jake Slaughter is transitioning to guard, where there's an opening in the starting lineup. Speedy wide receiver Brenen Thompson could play a take-the-top-off role in Mike McDaniel's offense.

24. Indianapolis Colts

The theme continues. The Indianapolis Colts grade out as a bottom-10 class due to lacking a first-round selection. Linebacker CJ Allen had some first-round grades, but an injury limited his pre-draft participation. Safety AJ Haulcy is both a tackler and a ballhawk. Running back Seth McGowan and wide receiver Deion Burks were value picks in the seventh round.

25. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are slow-playing it with first-round selection Caleb Lomu, who will be a reserve as a rookie while preparing to start at right tackle, possibly in 2027. Gabe Jacas should help the pass rush, and Eli Raridon was our top sleeper tight end. Expectations are low for the rest of this Patriots draft class.

26. Philadelphia Eagles

We loved the Philadelphia Eagles' aggressive decision to trade up for Makai Lemon as they prepared to trade A.J. Brown. The rest of this Eagles class feels uninspiring. Second-round tight end Eli Stowers is an athletic specimen, but remains in the early stages of developing his frame and filling out the technical aspects of his skill set. Howie Roseman's next two selections, Markel Bell and Cole Payton, project as career backups.

27. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings decided to spend their first-round pick on a high-risk, high-reward prospect, defensive tackle Caleb Banks. Though we're skeptical about that one, we love second-round linebacker Jake Golday, who has rapidly developed at his new position after previously playing defensive end. We also appreciated the Day Three selections of cornerback Charles Demmings and running back Demond Claiborne.

28. San Francisco 49ers

Many considered the San Francisco 49ers' decision to trade out of the first round and select former Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling at No. 33 overall a reach. Indiana's Kaelon Black was the first non-combine player selected and some worry it's another Kyle Shanahan reach at running back. It's a questionable draft class, but late-round defensive tackle Gracen Halton and linebacker Jaden Dugger have steal potential.

29. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons' class suffered from the lack of a first-round pick. Cornerback Avieon Terrell should be an asset, as should wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who had an inspiring summer. Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. may be a Day 3 steal.

30. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos lacked a first-round pick after trading it for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. They shouldn't regret that decision despite it obviously having an impact on their draft class. Using their first pick on defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim was a little uninspiring, but running back Jonah Coleman should develop into a useful back. Late-round tight end Justin Joly has steal potential.

31. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams shocked everyone by taking quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall. He probably won't be a starter until 2028. This Rams class will age significantly better if Simpson succeeds in being Matthew Stafford's successor. Les Snead and Sean McVay only made five picks. McVay is all-in on tight ends after taking one with a second-round pick for a second consecutive draft.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars made reach picks all throughout the draft. They drafted a blocking tight end with their opening selection. Nate Boerkircher did not record 200 receiving yards in any of his six college football seasons. Third-round safety Jalen Huskey and fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams stuck out as additional reaches. Their 10-player class is highlighted by guard Emmanuel Pregnon and later-round tight end Tanner Koziol.