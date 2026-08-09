Six Unfortunate Rookie Injuries Stunting Progress at NFL Training Camp

It's no secret that training camp is providing rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft with opportunities to position themselves as starters or contributors. It goes without saying that being healthy and available at camp is imperative to setting a young player up for success. Unfortunately, injuries happen, and various rookies have suffered setbacks already.

We've identified six rookies who have seen their progress at camp stunted by injury. Two of them are unfortunately of the season-ending variety. Some perceived depth chart battles involving rookies are being prevented from happening due to injury.

Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell II to miss entire season

The most unfortunate injury to any rookie at training camp happened to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II. Early in camp, Brazzell was carted off at practice after suffering a non-contact knee injury. After receiving several medical opinions, the ex Tennessee Volunteers wideout decided to undergo season-ending surgery on his torn LCL.

Brazzell was expected to play an exciting role on a Panthers offense that features Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker at receiver. Prior to suffering the injury, Brazzell was pushing Xavier Legette for a spot with the first-team offense. He'll unfortunately now focus his energy on getting ready for 2027 training camp.

Chiefs CB Mansoor Delane recovering from pesky shoulder injury

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane continues to be a limited participant at training camp due to ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury. Local beat writer Nate Taylor recently rung the alarm by claiming Delane may not be cleared in time for Week 1. That would be a disappointing outcome.

The Chiefs traded up for Delane during the NFL Draft partially because they parted with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson at cornerback. They have options like Nohl Williams and L'Jarius Sneed, but were also counting on Delane making instant contributions. The race is on.

Lions rookie LB Jimmy Rolder "out for a while"

Detroit Lions rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder was an interesting prospect. He settled for a reserve role at Michigan until finally being promoted to a starter in 2025. Rolder took advantage of the opportunity by recording a team-high 73 tackles.

Rolder was a rookie worth monitoring at training camp, but he's unfortunately suffered a pretty significant setback. The former Wolverines standout will be "out for a while," with a hamstring injury, Lions On SI managed to confirm through defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard. The Lions are preparing for his absence to be significant after signing veteran linebacker Devin White to replace him.

Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen avoided the worst-case scenario

One of the biggest training camp darlings has been Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen. That's why the NFL nation collectively held their breath when Allen suffered a scary-looking injury during a special teams drill at last Saturday's practice. Thankfully, testing results revealed a bruised shin, avoiding the worst-case scenario.

The injury is costing Allen some padded practices, but at first glance, it could have been his entire 2026 campaign. Allen has been a consistent playmaker for Patrick Mahomes when on the practice field. Progress was momentarily stalled, but his stock remains up.

Jets rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds losing ground; TE Kenyon Sadiq setback

New York Jets rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has missed a significant amount of practices with a calf injury. In theory, Ponds was supposed to compete with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. for the nickel corner role. It hasn't been much of a competition, and Brownlee probably feels comfortably ahead as of now.

The Jets drafted Ponds at 50th overall. Despite having inside-outside versatility, his physical shortcomings are best suited to the nickel, where Brownlee arrived via a midseason 2025 trade with the Tennessee Titans. Ponds has legitimate playmaking upside with a high football IQ, but he has to get back on the practice field.

First-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq recently suffered a setback in his recovery from an offseason hernia surgery, head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed. Sadiq is going to be sidelined, but the Jets hope he'll recover for Week 1. The Jets are navigating several injuries to their rookie class.

49ers rookie DE Mikail Kamara waived with an injury designation

One of the more well-known undrafted rookies is San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mikhail Kamara. Kamara signed with the 49ers after winning the National Championship at Indiana this past college season. He was touted to possibly make the 53-man roster, but a devastating injury will prevent him from even competing.

Kamara was carted off with a knee injury during an early August practice. The 49ers have already waived-injured Kamara as a result. Hopefully he'll make a full recovery and get an opportunity with someone at training camp next offseason.