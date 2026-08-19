Ten Day 3 Rookies Already Turning Heads at NFL Training Camp

There are less than two weeks left in NFL training camp. Cutdown day is on August 30th. The 2026 NFL Draft class possesses limited remaining opportunities to make impressions before regular-season preparations begin.

All 32 franchises have two preseason contests left. It's been a competitive period that has allowed rookies to make instant impacts. Several Day Three selections from the 2026 NFL Draft are already outperforming expectations.

We've identified 10 late-round rookies who have made the biggest training camp impressions. The following prospects have gone from developmental rookies to potential starters and impact players. They've been the biggest steals to date from the 2026 NFL Draft.

NFL Training Camp: 10 Day Three Rookies Making Fast Impressions

Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Brenen Thompson led the SEC in receiving yards (1,054) last season and then ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.26) at the NFL Combine. The Los Angeles Chargers drafted a breathtaking athlete who was productive in college football's most competitive conference last season. Thompson has quickly made his mark at training camp, displaying his take-the-top-off speed at practice. He saw six targets in the Chargers' first preseason game, producing two receptions for 30 yards, and also returned a punt for 12 yards.

Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets

Cade Klubnik started the New York Jets' opening preseason game, with starter Geno Smith being held out with a minor injury. The former Clemson standout showed the same poise, maturity, and accuracy that has been endearing itself to Aaron Glenn's coaching staff at camp. Klubnik completed 5-of-7 passing attempts for 56 yards. The rebuilding Jets should start him at some point this season before they consider drafting a quarterback in 2027.

Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Gracen Halton played 30 snaps in the San Francisco 49ers' preseason opener, earning a heavy workload. He was credited with registering four tackles, four stops, and one pressure en route to an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 73.6. Halton is a quick-footed interior 3-tech who possesses the qualities necessary to be extremely disruptive. His preseason debut flashed shades of the same skill set that was evident at Oklahoma last season.

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got one of the biggest draft-weekend steals when they drafted versatile defensive back Keionte Scott in the fourth round. The flexible defender was excellent in his preseason debut. The former Miami cornerback played 28 snaps and was targeted just twice, allowing one catch for five yards. Scott is both urgent and energetic with a high football IQ. He's going to make plays in Todd Bowles' defense this season.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Mike Washington Jr. rushed for 1,070 yards at Arkansas last season, and then ran the fastest 40-yard dash among all running backs at the NFL Combine (4.33). That long speed was already on display during the preseason. Washington had the longest run of Week 1, showcasing vision and contact balance via an explosive 53-yard gain. He's looking like a legitimate change-of-pace option behind Ashton Jeanty for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

Fifth-round rookie Fernando Carmona is close to winning the Tennessee Titans' only position battle of training camp. Initially, the Titans believed Cordell Volson or Jackson Slater would be their starting right guard. Instead, Carmona emerged from the shadows, stacking enough positive practices to earn the start in the first preseason game. He seized that opportunity, with head coach Robert Saleh recently confirming he has the inside track. It's quite the feat.

Reggie Virgil, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil led all rookie wideouts in Week 1 of the preseason with 109 yards. He was constantly targeted, converting 10 targets into seven receptions, including a highlight reel one-handed grab. The fifth-round pass catcher had been steadily standing out at training camp and managed to carry that momentum over to his first in-game opportunity. The Cardinals are deep at receiver, but Virgil is forcing his way onto the field.

Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Emmett Johnson was arguably the toughest, most rugged prospect in this running back class. His no-nonsense approach was totally on display in his preseason debut. The former Nebraska standout rushed for 59 yards via 12 carries, averaging an impressive 4.9 yards per attempt. Johnson kept his legs churning and finished runs with the same ruggedness that impressed scouts during the pre-draft process. He could be the Kansas City Chiefs' No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker III this season.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Speaking of the Chiefs, fifth-round rookie receiver Cyrus Allen has been an offseason revelation for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The former Cincinnati Bearcat began turning heads at OTAs and has sustained that momentum throughout training camp and the early portion of the preseason. Allen is consistently getting open and making plays while earning reps with the first-team offense. He's been completely undeniable, and appears well on his way to securing a significant regular-season role.

Kamari Ramsey, DB, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans know a thing or two about defensive backs, so our ears perked when they selected USC's Kamari Ramsey in the fifth round. He's an extremely versatile defender who is capable of playing as a traditional safety or nickelback. Ramsey earned an elite defensive grade of 94.7 from PFF for his preseason debut. He recorded an interception in the red zone on a coverage snap where he utilized his instincts to read the play like a book.