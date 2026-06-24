NFL Draft Rookies That Are Painfully Obvious Winners in Fantasy Football

Drafting the right rookie in your fantasy football draft could be a league-winning decision. We've seen that happen over the years with steals like Puka Nacua. The 2026 NFL Draft produced a handful of talented playmakers that will be fantasy relevant this coming campaign.

When to target specific rookies is another conversation. Ashton Jeanty was a borderline first-round pick in drafts last year. Though he initially struggled, Jeanty ended up producing 1,321 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

Various factors go into rookie production. Being relevant for fantasy purposes isn't a guarantee, but we've identified a handful of potential league winners. The following rookies should be targeted in fantasy leagues.

2026 NFL Draft: Rookies to Target in Fantasy Football

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

It goes without saying that Jeremiyah Love will be the top rookie target in fantasy football. The Arizona Cardinals are expected to struggle on offense as they rebuild the roster, but they do have an underrated supporting cast with Trey McBride, Michael Wilson, and Marvin Harrison Jr. all being draftable. Love's identity as a dual-threat back should lead to plenty of touches with the Cardinals chasing leads most weeks.

The Cardinals feel similar to Jeanty's Raiders last year. They could finish with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, though the offensive line should be more effective than what Jeanty endured. Love should produce fantasy-relevant numbers as a potentially high-volume weapon.

Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans executed the draft's first mini-surprise when they took Carnell Tate at No. 4 overall, but he's already looked like the WR1 they believe he'll be during OTAs and minicamp. Tate's offseason included a three-touchdown performance at an open OTA practice. He's shown immediate chemistry with Cam Ward, which is a terrific sign for the future of Tennessee's offense.

Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll previously force-fed targets like Stefon Diggs and Malik Nabers. Daboll's presence could make Tate a better fantasy option than most realize. We'll see how involved Tony Pollard, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Calvin Ridley are on offense.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl winning Seattle Seahawks targeted running back Jadarian Price to replace Kenneth Walker III in their backfield. They let Walker leave in free agency despite him winning Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks were never going to match the lucrative offer he received from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Price should inherit a fairly large workload right away. In addition to Walker being gone, Zach Charbonnet is recovering from a season-ending torn ACL suffered during the playoffs. Don't sleep on George Holani, who should be a late-round target in your fantasy drafts, too. But Price is the most naturally gifted back in this backfield now.

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are still deciding between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The long-term solution probably won't arrive until 2027, but the Browns have some playmakers in place. Rookie wideout KC Concepcion is a dynamic athlete who needs to be heavily involved in Todd Monken's offense from the get go.

The Browns also drafted Denzel Boston, and they have Jerry Jeudy, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. That's a lot of mouths to feed on an offense that's expected to struggle. What makes Concepcion different is his ability to handle manufactured touches underneath the coverage. If your league values special teams production, that should make Concepcion even more productive as a rookie.