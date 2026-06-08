One Rookie From Every NFL Draft Round Forcing Tough Depth Chart Decisions Already
Organized Team Activities (OTAs) offers rookies from the 2026 NFL Draft their first opportunity to impress coaches and veterans at practice. All 32 organizations are roughly midway through OTAs. Mandatory minicamp and training camp are quickly approaching around the league.
Every rookie's goal is to force the coaching staff into difficult decisions. First-year players typically begin OTAs at the bottom of the depth chart, but that doesn't necessarily mean they have to stay there. Taking advantage of reps at OTAs could create depth chart movement heading into camp.
Changing expectations is the goal. We've identified one rookie from all seven rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft that could force difficult coaching decisions throughout the rest of OTAs.
NFL Draft: Rookies Climbing Depth Charts at OTAs
Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are still retooling their pass rush after trading Micah Parsons last year. They've undergone significant changes since then, first acquiring Quinnen Williams at the deadline, and now hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator. Drafting Malachi Lawrence in the first round is part of the vision for their life-after-Parsons defense.
Lawrence will be competing for reps with veterans Rashan Gary, Sam Williams, and sophomore Donovan Ezeiruaku. It will probably be a true rotation in Dallas, but Lawrence is athletic and energetic enough to earn himself playing time. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been pleased with his early performances at OTAs.
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins
Linebacker wasn't a huge pre-draft need for the Miami Dolphins, but they simply couldn't pass on Jacob Rodriguez at No.43 overall. He was too talented and deserved more first-round buzz. Jeff Hafley's defense is getting an instant playmaker at off-ball linebacker.
The Dolphins have veterans like Tyrel Dodson, Jordyn Brooks, and Willie Gay Jr. at linebacker. Unsurprisingly, Rodriguez has already made a plethora of plays at OTAs. Coach Hafley may eventually be forced to reimagine the depth chart, and Dodson should especially feel the heat from Rodriguez.
Chris McClellan, DT, Green Bay Packers
Missouri's Chris McClellan was among the more pro-ready interior defensive lineman in the NFL Draft. He features 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands on his frame and those natural physical traits routinely pop on tape. McClellan should be a quick contributor for the Green Bay Packers.
The third-round defensive tackle got some first-team reps at a recent practice, according to Packers On SI's Bill Huber. Those of us who championed McClellan as an underrated prospect throughout the pre-draft process were not surprised. McClellan will play for the Packers right away.
Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos
Jonah Coleman was the most underrated running back prospect in the draft. He's a productive and versatile three-down back with excellent vision on early downs. Coleman can also play as a receiver and protect the quarterback on third down, giving the Denver Broncos true three-down flexibility.
The Broncos are crowded at running back after re-signing J.K. Dobbins and drafting RJ Harvey last year. Despite that, Coleman has looked "really good" at OTAs, per Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Dobbins and Harvey should be weary of the threat Coleman poses.
Beau Stephens, IOL, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have right guard Anthony Bradford on an expiring contract. Bradford has always been a replacement-level player and there doesn't appear to be much interest in a contract extension from Seattle's side. Enter fifth-round rookie Beau Stephens, who may be the succession plan.
The Seahawks drafted guard Christian Haynes in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's been disappointing to date. Drafting Stephens now appears to be an admission of that. Stephens could quickly supplant Haynes as the reserve guard, with an eye pointed towards Bradford's starting gig.
Harold Perkins Jr., LB, Atlanta Falcons
Harold Perkins Jr. was once viewed as a future first-round pick at LSU. A 2024 torn ACL totally derailed his stock, but the Atlanta Falcons got a potential steal in the sixth round. Perkins landed in a perfect environment to recapture his previous form.
The Falcons retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator despite the regime change. Perkins is a picture-perfect fit for the old Kaden Elliss role, a unique position that requires athleticism. Don't be shocked if Perkins is eventually playing opposite Divine Deablo in this defense.
Deion Burks, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Deion Burks is a savvy and athletic slot-only receiver. His playmaking ability was evident at Oklahoma, where he registered 620 yards this past season. The Indianapolis Colts got a dynamic and explosive wideout in the seventh round.
The Colts have Alec Pierce and Josh Downs at receiver, but they parted with Adonai Mitchell last year, and Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason. That could create some opportunity for Burks, who was the only receiver they drafted. Burks is athletic and savvy enough to outperform his draft slot.
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Justin Melo is the publisher of NFL Draft on SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. He has previous experience covering the NFL Draft in a professional capacity at various outlets such as The Draft Network, USA Today SMG, and SB Nation. NFL Draft on SI will cover all things NFL Draft extensively, with scouting reports, prospect rankings, big boards, and unique first-hand stories. It will also be home to Melo's NFL Draft prospect interview series, which has featured more than 1,000 exclusive interviews with NFL Draft picks. Melo is also the published author of Titans of The South: Photographs and History of the Tennessee Titans, available where all books are sold.Follow JustinM_NFL