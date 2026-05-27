10 Rookies Beginning OTAs This Week With Massive Breakout Buzz

After roughly two handfuls of teams began Organized Team Activities (OTAs) last week, an additional 11 clubs joined them this week. It represents the first opportunity for rookies selected throughout the 2026 NFL Draft to rub shoulders with their veteran teammates in practice-like settings. Tackling isn't permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

From first-round picks to late-round sleepers, a number of prospects will start turning heads and making early impressions. OTAs are officially in full-swing for most NFL teams. We've identified 10 rookies who are worth monitoring at practice.

2026 NFL Draft: 10 Breakout Rookies Practicing at OTAs This Week

Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Apr 24, 2026; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams first-round draft pick Ty Simpson speaks to media during a press conference at Code Next at Hollywood Park. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Ty Simpson reported to OTAs having already had his future outlook altered. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford recently signed a one-year extension that keeps him under contract through 2027. Simpson has discussed his willingness to learn from Stafford and that potential multi-year process began at OTAs earlier this week. There's absolutely no immediate pressure to perform.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price made a quick impression at rookie minicamp and should continue building momentum for himself at OTAs. The former Notre Dame standout has incredibly big shoes to fill. The Seahawks have tasked him with replacing Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price is a dynamic and versatile runner who is quickly endearing himself to his coaches.

Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. slid to No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft partially due to physical shortcomings. The early word from Tampa Bay Buccaneers OTAs is that teams will regret overthinking his pre-draft evaluation. Bain is said to have looked extremely powerful, rangy, and violent at practice. He's a potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Todd Bowles' aggressive defense.

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Carolina Panthers

Chris Brazzell II reaches for the ball during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell II entered OTAs earlier this week trying to compete for reps behind reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan. The rookie third-round pick has looked great to begin practice. Brazzell is a big and fluid target and his hands have impressed at OTAs. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette could be facing competition for targets.

Mansoor Delane, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs return to OTAs having totally revamped their cornerback room this offseason. First-round pick Mansoor Delane will face enormous pressure to quickly replace outgoing starters Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie. That's precisely why the Chiefs got so aggressive in their trade up for Delane. He has every trait needed to quickly turn heads at OTAs.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

May 1, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) runs drills during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are still expected to trade A.J. Brown this offseason. That'll place another layer of expectations on rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon. The Eagles will have completed six OTA practices by June 4. Lemon possesses a handful of sessions to swiftly prove he'll help replace the production lost from the three-time Pro Bowler.

CJ Allen, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts entered the NFL Draft without a first-round pick and a glaring need at linebacker. Despite trading back six spots in the second round, Chris Ballard was fortunate enough to select former Georgia linebacker CJ Allen with the 53rd pick. Allen has already been moving around the practice field for the Colts at OTAs, and he projects as an instant starter on defense.

Brandon Cisse, CB, Green Bay Packers

Sep 21, 2024; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) catches a pass against North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers have veteran holdovers Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon at cornerback, so rookie second-round pick Brandon Cisse will begin OTAs and mandatory minicamp by running with the second-team defense. How long before Cisse can practice his way into first-team reps? The Packers used their first pick on the talented cornerback because they received lackluster play from the position a year ago.

Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings won't have first-round pick Caleb Banks on the field at OTAs as he continues recovering from a pre-draft injury. The highest-drafted Vikings rookie practicing is second-round linebacker Jake Golday. An EDGE-turned-linebacker, he landed in the perfect environment to continue developing while playing under Brian Flores' thumb. Golday is an excellent talent worth watching closely at OTAs.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Los Angeles Chargers

Apr 25, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Akheem Mesidor during the Chargers Draft Open House at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers finished top-10 in sacks last season, but lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter this offseason. They believe first-round pick Akheem Mesidor will help new play caller Chris O'Leary keep the defense trending in the right direction. Mesidor is an older prospect, but the Chargers appreciate how developed, mature, and disciplined he is. He's expected to make an immediate impact.