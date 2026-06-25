Rookie Linebackers Who Make Their NFL Draft Class Underrated (Hidden Gems)

A total of 25 off-ball linebackers were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. This class produced roughly a handful of more draft picks compared to its predecessor. It was a strong class of linebackers and the draft results generally reflected that opinion.

Every organization values different traits at linebacker. Schemes and assignments differ from playbook to playbook. Once Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were off the board, there was no such thing as consensus position rankings.

Roughly two months after the NFL Draft, we're re-evaluating the off-ball linebacker class by identifying the hidden gems that were selected at the position. Our evaluations indicate this could be one of the better linebacker classes in recent memory. The following five selections deserved more appreciation.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Underappreciated Picks at Linebacker

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Miami Dolphins

Jacob Rodriguez deserved more first-round consideration than he received. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, a borderline impossible feat as a linebacker. Rodriguez was that good at Texas Tech in 2025, registering 128 tackles, seven forced fumbles, six pass breakups, and four interceptions.

The Miami Dolphins wisely pounced on his availability at No. 43 overall. The Dolphins already had multiple veteran linebackers like Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson under contract, but they simply couldn't pass on the value offered by Rodriguez. He'll eventually develop into a game wrecker for Jeff Hafley's defense.

Josiah Trotter, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers strung together a really nice draft class. They used their second-round pick on linebacker Josiah Trotter. Trotter plays the position with an infectious amount of energy, showcasing a red-hot motor on an every-down basis.

Trotter will probably spend his rookie campaign in a subpackage role while learning behind veterans like Alex Anzalone. The former Missouri standout is quick-footed with above average acceleration. His NFL bloodlines are obvious, as he times his trigger well and is generally crafty when tasked with getting into the backfield. Todd Bowles will unlock his abilities.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh has a lengthy resume of developing linebacker prospects into elite defenders. Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Azeez Al-Shaair are some of his success stories. That's why our ears especially perked up when the Titans traded back into the second round to nab former Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr.

Saleh is inheriting Cedric Gray at linebacker, who set the Titans' single-season tackle record last year. Drafting Hill to eventually pair with him could give Saleh two high-level linebackers for his attacking style defensive scheme. We'll see how quickly Hill can dethrone veteran Cody Barton, who is well-liked within the organization.

Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Jake Golday was among the more interesting pre-draft stories. He was previously miscast as an EDGE rusher at Central Arkansas before developing into a really good linebacker at Cincinnati. This past season, Golday showed major strides by recording a career-high 104 tackles.

The Minnesota Vikings are such an outstanding fit for Golday to continue developing his instincts. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is guaranteed to bring out the best in him. Golday was such a fun prospect to study and monitor, and he has 130-tackle upside as a pro.

Jimmy Rolder, LB, Detroit Lions

Jimmy Rolder had to wait his turn at Michigan. That's usually how it goes, with the Wolverines prioritizing reps for their older players. When Rolder received his opportunity to establish himself as a starter in 2025, he registered a team-high 73 tackles.

Rolder plays football with a true worker's mentality. His fiery approach and personality is an outstanding fit for what Dan Campbell craves in Detroit Lions players. Keeping him in-state adds another layer to this prospect-team pairing.