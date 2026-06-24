Two Months Later, These Five Tight Ends Rewrite 2026 NFL Draft Grades

An astounding 22 tight ends were selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. That's the highest number of tight ends drafted since 2002. Nine were taken throughout the opening three rounds, tying the 2023 class for the most ever.

A league-wide trend of expanded tight end packages had a profound impact on the draft results. Every organization possesses interest in acquiring tight ends with differing skill sets. The draft results proved it.

Approximately two months after the 2026 NFL Draft, we're re-grading the tight end class via top-five positional rankings after gaining knowledge throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamps. Tight ends are more important than ever before. These were the top-five selections made at the position.

2026 NFL Draft: Top Five Picks at Tight End

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq was the consensus top-ranked prospect at the position and there's no reason to change the narrative in June. He was the only tight end selected in the first round, going 16th overall to the New York Jets. Sadiq actually joins a crowded room that contains Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert.

The Jets have an underrated supporting cast, with Sadiq and fellow first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. joining Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. As an athletic pass catcher and capable in-line blocker, Sadiq possesses the dual-threat skill set NFL offenses covet right now. He'll be heavily utilized by the Jets as a rookie.

Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Max Klare was the fifth tight end drafted, as he came off the board after the Nate Boerkircher and Marlin Klein surprises. The Los Angeles Rams have a long-term plan for him. Despite Klare possibly having little involvement in Sean McVay's offense as a rookie, he grades out as our second-best pick at the position.

The Rams are driving the bus on the league's tight end renaissance. They drafted Terrance Ferguson last year and still have two playable veterans in Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee. Klare is the eventual replacement for the aging Parkinson and Higbee, so he'll eventually play a big role for McVay.

Oscar Delp, TE, New Orleans Saints

Oscar Delp is another big climber in our post-draft positional rankings, as the seventh tight end drafted grades out third-best for us. The former Georgia standout was underrated throughout the pre-draft process. Delp had an initial injury at OTAs, but returned to Saints minicamp as a difference maker for Kellen Moore's offense.

Delp is competing for reps with veterans Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. Initial opportunities may be difficult to come by, but Delp is the future of the position for Moore. Growing chemistry with ascending quarterback Tyler Shough would be beneficial.

Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

Lost in a deep tight end class was Notre Dame's Eli Raridon, but the New England Patriots didn't underrate him. They took the Fighting Irish product with the 95th selection. Local sources indicate Raridon was very impressive through offseason workouts, even catching passes from Drake Maye with the first-team offense.

Raridon is the immediate TE2 behind the 31-year-old Hunter Henry and there's obviously a future pathway to him becoming the lead option in 2027. Last year's No. 2 was Austin Hooper, who joined the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason. Raridon recovered from a brutal injury earlier in his career to produce 482 yards and 15.1 yards per catch at a blueblood program in 2025.

Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Eli Stowers was the second tight end drafted, but his type of profile always comes with risk. A former quarterback, Stowers offers almost nothing as a blocker. That's somewhat concerning considering how the position has been trending in the NFL lately, but elite athleticism could make him an impact pass catcher for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stowers set NFL Combine records by leaping a breathtaking 45.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-3 broad jump. His pathway to relevance in the offense becomes clearer following the A.J. Brown trade. There are 120+ targets to go around in Nick Sirianni's new-look offense, and Stowers is a coverage separator.