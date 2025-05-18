NFL Draftees Tearfully React to Messages From Family and Loved Ones in Awesome Video
The NFL’s newest stars had so much love for the people that helped them reach the league.
The newest generation of NFL stars began their professional journeys last month at the NFL draft, joining their new teams after a lifetime of commitment to the sport.
After the draft, the NFL released an awesome video showing the new draftees reacting to video messages that were recorded by their families and loved ones, congratulating them on how far they had come to reach their goal.
Featured athletes include Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and many more.
It is adorable.
A longer video featuring the fuller cuts of players and their reactions is available on YouTube.
Shout out to moms and dads everywhere.
