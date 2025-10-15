Drake Maye Is Changing the Way We Should View the 2024 NFL Draft Class
Apologies in advance, because I’m pretty certain I’m going to start a heated debate here by saying Drake Maye has been the best quarterback this season from the 2024 draft class.
I’ve seen how intense Bo Nix supporters can get on social media. And, yeah, that was a joke. This is about Maye vs. Jayden Daniels. Who would you rather have right now? Now, that’s a separate debate, but back to the point. Maye has blossomed into a superstar in his second season.
As for Baker Mayfield, he has turned into the MVP frontrunner, one who could break the bank next year.
Let’s talk QBs and the often-forgotten Steelers for this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction.
Drake Maye has been the best QB this season from the 2024 draft class
Manzano’s view: Fact
I’m going to try to be as clear as possible because many will take this the wrong way. Maye has been the best quarterback this season from the 2024 draft class. He’s not the best overall quarterback because that’s still Daniels.
If we had a do over from this draft and I had the No. 1 pick, I’m taking Daniels, but Maye would give me plenty to think about. Maybe at the end of the season Maye can change my mind, but we can’t just ignore what Daniels did as a rookie just because of one down performance vs. the Bears. Daniels also missed two games due to injury.
As a pocket passer, Maye is currently a level above his draftmates. Maye has completed 73.5% of his passes (second in the league) and thrown for 1,522 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Most importantly, he has the Patriots atop the AFC East standings with a 4–2 record.
The game has finally slowed for Maye, the same way it did for Daniels last year. Here’s this stat in case you don’t agree that Maye is the best passer from his draft year: the Patriots’ signal-caller joined Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Dan Marino as the only QBs from age 23 or younger to have five consecutive games of at least 200 passing yards and a 100 passer rating.
But, again, Maye is not the best overall quarterback from this group because Daniels is a sensational dual-threat weapon. He also made history as the first quarterback to have at least 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 20 career games.
Honestly, we might have this debate about Maye and Daniels for many years to come. And I’m not ready to rule out Caleb Williams from the discussion. Williams is a distant third right now, but once he finds stability in the pocket, the 2024 No. 1 pick can enter the conversation.
And for another fun fact, this one contributed by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: All six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 draft currently has their respective team at .500 or better. All of these QBs are playing well, but none are playing better than Maye at the moment.
Steelers need to be viewed as Super Bowl contenders
Manzano’s view: Fiction
I’m having a hard time paying attention to the Steelers (4–1). Aaron Rodgers still has plenty left in the tank and DK Metcalf has been great during his first season in Pittsburgh.
But I’m expecting this team to fade in the final two months of the season, which has been the case the past few seasons. This is a veteran-filled team that has a suspect defense and a so-so offense. They also got older at quarterback with Rodgers, who turns 42 in December. Maybe if the Steelers had a more explosive rushing attack I’d feel better about their chances in the coming months, but they’re only averaging 84 yards per game, fourth-worst in the league.
There’s nothing special about this team, with a defense and offense that hover below average when it comes to major statistical categories. They do have household names and have a sizable lead in the subpar AFC North. Still, that lead might shrink with upcoming games vs. the Packers, Colts and Chargers.
The Steelers are well positioned to make the playoffs, but they still have plenty to prove. Perhaps if they blow out the banged-up Bengals on Thursday Night Football, I’ll start giving them more respect.
Buccaneers should make Baker Mayfield the highest-paid QB
Manzano’s view: Fact
This piece from my colleague Conor Orr got me thinking about the Buccaneers' looming contract dilemma with Mayfield, the vastly underpaid MVP frontrunner.
Without question, the Buccaneers should make Mayfield the highest-paid quarterback in the league next year. He’s already proven he wasn’t a one-year wonder when he topped his 2023 breakout season in Tampa Bay with a career year in ‘24.
He’s also shown he’s a lot more than a system quarterback. He’s helped his past two offensive coordinators gain head-coaching jobs, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the current play-caller, Josh Grizzard, eventually joins Dave Canales and Liam Coen as head coaches.
Right now, the 5–1 injury-riddled Buccaneers are winning because of Mayfield, a true sign of a superstar quarterback. He’s outplayed the three-year, $100 million contract extension he signed in the 2024 offseason, a deal that doesn’t have any guaranteed money past this season.
Just look at the names that are making at least $55 million per year: Trevor Lawrence, Jordan Love, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Prescott. Mayfield is playing better than all of them right now, and he’s not far from joining the elite status of Allen and a healthy Burrow.
Mayfield might not surpass Prescott, who’s the only quarterback making $60 million per year. He could take somewhat of a discount to give the team cap-space flexibility. And he’s seen how rough it can be at other places across the league. Regardless, Mayfield will cash in in a big way this offseason.
Ravens should trade Derrick Henry before Nov. 4 deadline
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Until the 31-year-old Henry shows signs of regression, the Ravens should hold on to the bruising running back because he’s still playing at a high level.
It’s not Henry’s fault that the Ravens have been decimated by injuries and have a dreadful defense. It says plenty that Henry remains healthy, considering his age and the wear and tear he has accumulated in 10 seasons.
Henry just rushed for 122 yards with Cooper Rush as his quarterback against a tough Rams defense. Maybe I’m delusional here, but I think the 1–5 Ravens can still make a run in the AFC North once Lamar Jackson returns from his hamstring injury. The Bengals and Browns have three combined wins, and I don’t see the aging Steelers pulling away in the next few months, as mentioned above.
Henry, of course, would be a key contributor to any hypothetical late-season playoff push, so Baltimore would be wise to hang onto him.