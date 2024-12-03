Mic'd Up Drake Maye Had Hilariously Nonchalant Response to Touchdown Pass
In the New England Patriots' 25–24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, just about everything went wrong—except for the play of quarterback Drake Maye.
The rookie signal-caller shined once again in Week 13, completing 80% of his passes for 238 yards, an interception that was hardly his fault, and a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper that he placed perfectly on the head of linebacker Zaire Franklin, allowing the tight end to go up and get it.
Maye, who was mic'd up during the game and, following the score, could be heard being bombarded by teammates and coaches for the throw. His most vocal teammate? Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
"Oh my God," he repeated to Maye four-times over.
Maye's response? An hilariously nonchalant and selfless plug for his tight end.
"Nice catch, wasn't it?" he said with a wry, almost confident attitude attached to it.
Maye has completed just over 67% of his passes for 1,696 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on the season.
Although the 3–10 Patriots have already been eliminated from the postseason and are firmly looking ahead to 2025, they have seemingly nailed the quarterback position—the hardest part of a rebuild.