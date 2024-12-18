Drake Maye Defends Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo Amid Job Security Questions
After a fourth straight loss on Sunday that pushed them to 3-11 on the season, questions have begun to arise about Patriots coach Jerod Mayo's job security—or lack thereof.
When speaking at the podium on Wednesday afternoon as his team ready to take on the Bills this weekend, Mayo declined to answer questions about his job status. New England's rookie quarterback Drake Maye, however, did—and he's standing by his head coach.
"It's his first year coaching, being a head coach," Maye answered when prodded with the same topic. "It's a tough challenge for the New England Patriots. It's a lot of responsibility being the quarterback, same thing as the head coach... He's figuring it out."
Maye went on to explain that it's not only him, but the rest of the Patriots' locker room that's confident in their 38-year-old, first-time head coach's abilities as a leader.
"I think our players, we're behind him. We're backing him," he continued. "We trust the plan he's got for us and we trust what he says in the team meeting rooms, and all his little sayings that he has. We believe in it and we're bought into it. I think the results are coming. I think they're coming. Everybody wishes they were now and I think we're kind of striving for that... the winning is coming in the near future."
Outside of All-Pro caliber cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Maye has been the only real bright spot for New England in its first season post-Bill Belichick. The 22-year-old has completed just over 68% of his passes for 1,898 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions—a handful of which haven't been his fault. Maye has also displayed a keen ability as a runner, notching two touchdowns on the ground while rushing for nearly 400 yards.
As for the rest of his team, they're penalty happy, have allowed 25+ points in each of their last four games, and—with some questionable off-the-field comments—their head coach has pundits wondering if they're set to go in yet another direction in 2025.
The Patriots play the AFC East-leading Bills in Buffalo this Sunday. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.