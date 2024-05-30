Drew Brees Emotionally Talks About Saints Teammates During Hall of Fame Announcement
The New Orleans Saints announced on Thursday that former quarterback Drew Brees will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame during the 2024 season.
The quarterback was understandably emotional during his press conference on Thursday while reflecting on his 15 seasons with the Saints. But the moment that brought out the biggest reaction for him was when he spoke about his former teammates, specifically the offensive line that played during their Super Bowl XLIV win.
"Our offensive line, I have this, my favorite," Brees said as couldn't finish his sentence while holding back tears. "This picture of our O-Line from the Super Bowl. ... Those guys inspired me every day. I wouldn't have been able to accomplish any of those things without them, and it certainly would not have been as enjoyable without them. They were the reason that I wanted to walk in here every day."
Brees named Jermon Bushrod, Carl Nicks, Jonathan Goodwin, Jahri Evans and Jon Stinchcomb.
The quarterback retired after the 2020 season. His induction ceremony will take place during a game in the 2024 season, but the date hasn't been publicly announced yet.