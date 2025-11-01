SI

Eagles Acquire Two-Time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander From Ravens

Philadelphia appears poised to add to its secondary.

Jaire Alexander is reportedly headed back to the NFC.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander hasn't played much for the Ravens this season—but a change of scenery appears imminent.

Baltimore is trading Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, according to a Saturday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alexander, 28, has played in just two games this season after signing a one-year contract in June—recording five combined tackles. However, he would bring an extensive pedigree to Philadelphia—he made Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2022 during a seven-year tenure with the Packers.

As noted by Schefter, the Eagles are scheduled to play Green Bay next Monday at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Philadelphia's defense has regressed from a phenomenal 2024, and currently ranks 18th and 20th in scoring and total defense, respectively. Still, the Eagles remain one of football's best teams, and currently lead the NFC East by 2.5 games.

