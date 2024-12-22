SI

Eagles DB Couldn’t Believe He Got Flagged After Being Punched in Face

Andy Nesbitt

C.J. Gardner-Johnson couldn't believe he got called for a penalty after he had his helmet ripped off.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are battling in an NFC East showdown Sunday at Northwest Stadium and it didn't take long for tensions to rise between the rivals.

There was a little bit of a scuffle early in the second quarter that saw Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson getting his helmet punched off his head by the Commanders' Dyami Brown.

It seemed like an easy call for the refs to make but then they surprised everyone by calling Gardner-Johnson for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

Gardner-Johnson had a perfect stunned reaction to that:

He must have said something pretty bad to draw the penalty because it sure seemed like Brown should've been flagged for his violent move.

