Eagles LB Jalyx Hunt Had Priceless Line About Almost Punching Ref During Celebration
Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was landing haymakers all game in Philadelphia‘s 10-7 win over the Packers on Monday night, but it was one punch that he (fortunately) didn't land that received most of the attention. On a 1st-and-10 from the Eagles‘s 42-yard line halfway through the third quarter, Green Bay handed the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs, who was stuffed by Hunt for a loss of four yards.
Hunt, excited after another big defensive play, cocked back and threw a celebratory punch that just missed connecting with an NFL official, who showed incredible awareness to dodge the blow.
After the game, Hunt was asked about the viral near-punch.
"I saw it on the big screen," Hunt said. "I did that in the Super Bowl last year too—they gotta stay away from me, I'm hyped up. But nah, I'm glad I did it high instead of forward. He would’ve been out of here."
For the referee‘s sake, we're glad too. And, as Hunt said, this actually isn't the first time he nearly hit a ref with a vicious jab. On the first drive of the third quarter of Philadelphia‘s eventual Super Bowl win, the Eagles defense wrapped up Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for yet another sack on third down—and Hunt nearly landed an accidental knockout blow of a referee following the play.
Unless Hunt plans to change his celebration, NFL referees need to either make sure they're not in his strike zone after a play, or start working on their bobbing and weaving.
Hunt, a second-year pro, had five tackles—two for loss—a sack and a QB hit in the Eagles‘ victory.