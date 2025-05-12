Eagles' Jordan Mailata Impressed Chris Stapleton With Rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata showed he is more than just good at blocking for quarterback Jalen Hurts—he's got some vocal chops too.
Mailata got the opportunity to sing the song "Tennessee Whiskey" in front of country singer Chris Stapleton backstage on Saturday. Mailata impressed Stapleton, who responded by clapping and giving Mailata a handshake for his performance. Stapleton popularized the song "Tennessee Whiskey" when he covered it in 2015, though the tune was originally recorded by singer David Allan Coe in 1981.
This is far from the only time Mailata has shown off his impressive singing abilities. After the Eagles won the Super Bowl this year, the seven-year pro led the crowd at the Eagles parade in singing "We Are The Champions" by Queen. He's also performed a cover of Amy Winehouse's hit "Valerie," been a lead vocalist on multiple of the Eagles' Christmas albums, and even teamed up with Patti LaBelle to sing the holiday favorite "This Christmas."