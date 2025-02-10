Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Wins Super Bowl LIX MVP
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions, having dethroned the Kansas City Chiefs and quelled Patrick Mahomes & Co.'s quest to become the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls.
It was an all-around performance from Philadelphia, as the Eagles' defense was unstoppable and their offense was firing on all cylinders, too. The defense sacked Mahomes six times and forced two interceptions from the reigning Super Bowl MVP, while the offense, led by Jalen Hurts, had 135 rushing yards and 221 passing yards and accounted for three touchdowns. Even Jake Elliott had a memorable night, converting on all four of his field goal attempts.
Several players could've been in contention to win Super Bowl MVP, but ultimately the award was given to Hurts.
The Eagles quarterback was dominant all night, throwing for 221 yards––his most during Philadelphia's playoff run––and two touchdowns while completing 17 of 22 passes. He tacked on 72 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown, too.
After delivering the organization's second Super Bowl victory, Hurts joins Nick Foles in franchise history as the only Eagles players to win Super Bowl MVP.